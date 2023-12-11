The death toll in Gaza amounts to more than 18,200, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health in Gaza, controlled by Hamas, has reported that 18,205 people have already died in the Strip due to Israeli attacks since the start of the conflict on October 7. The number of injured amounts to 49,645.

In a statement released through the Telegram social network, the Gaza Ministry assures that the siege by the Israeli Army has destroyed the health system in northern Gaza and has killed 296 health professionals. “The health situation in the hospitals of the South is catastrophic and unbearable, and the medical teams have lost control due to the enormous number of injured,” the text adds.