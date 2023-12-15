What has happened in the last few hours

These are the latest news on the war in Gaza, at 9:00 p.m. this Thursday, December 14:

Israel warns that war in Gaza to defeat Hamas will take several months. Netanyahu is trying to iron out differences with the United States, which he thanks for delivering weapons for the war and vetoing the ceasefire request at the UN. Fighting and shelling remains intense throughout the Palestinian Mediterranean enclave as the humanitarian crisis for hundreds of thousands of Gazans worsens.

The United States wants Israel's war in Gaza to end “as soon as possible”. This was confirmed by John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, in a conference with journalists in Washington. Kirby also made it clear that it is not in the United States' mind to impose on Israel the timing of its military strategy, although The New York Times attributed to four anonymous official sources the information that the National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, has requested in a meeting held during his visit to Israel that his army reduce the ground war in Gaza before the end of the year.

Israel warns Hamas leaders they are “not safe” in their tunnel network in Gaza. The spokesman for the Israeli Army, Daniel Hagari, warned members of the Islamist group Hamas this Thursday that “they are not safe” within the network of tunnels they have built under much of the inhabited areas of the Gaza Strip. Hagari has referred to some videos released shortly before by the Army in which Hamas militiamen hiding inside a tunnel are seen dying from explosives launched by Israeli soldiers. “Our troops have planted explosives and identified the terrorists with cameras,” he explained.

Israel offers $400,000 for information on the whereabouts of Yahya Sinwar, considered the mastermind of the October 7 attack. The Israeli army has launched leaflets in Gaza City and Khan Yunis offering financial rewards for information about Sinwar and other Hamas commanders, as confirmed by the Efe agency with residents of both towns.

Suspected members of Hamas with specific plans to attack Jewish targets arrested in Germany. The Prosecutor's Office orders the arrest of three men in Berlin and a fourth in the Dutch city of Rotterdam who maintained a weapons depot on European soil. The operation coincides with the arrest of three other suspects in Denmark, although Danish intelligence services do not see a “direct connection”.

Doctors Without Borders accuses Israel of killing a Palestinian teenager in a West Bank hospital. According to the NGO, the young man was unarmed. He was treated by hospital teams, who were unable to save his life. “This morning, Israeli forces stopped ambulances taking discharged patients to their homes outside the hospital,” MSF said in a statement.

At least 18,787 dead in Gaza since October 7, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. At least 18,787 Palestinians have died in Gaza since October 7 due to Israeli attacks, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qidra said in a statement. In addition, another 50,897 people have been injured.

Almost half of the bombs used by Israel are unguided munitions. Between 40% and 45% of the 29,000 munitions used by Israel to attack Gaza since October 7 have been unguided bombs, according to a US intelligence report published by CNN.

Israeli army reports operations against Hamas in northern and southern Gaza. Israel continues its attacks and operations against Hamas both in the south of Gaza, in Khan Younis, and in the north, with actions in the Jabalia refugee camp and in the Shujaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City, the largest in the enclave.