What is known about the hostages kidnapped by Hamas: how many are there, from which countries, where are they being held?

Members of the Palestinian group Hamas took at least 200 hostages and killed about 1,400 people during the October 7 attack on communities and military bases in southern Israel. Israel has responded by bombing Gaza with airstrikes, killing thousands of people, and has said it will act to free the hostages while ending Hamas.

Hamas has suggested that the hostages could be exchanged for some 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli jails. In 2011, Israel was criticized by some of its citizens for exchanging 1,027 Palestinian prisoners to secure the release of an Israeli soldier. Israel has said it will not end the blockade of the enclave without the release of Israeli hostages.

Below we present what is known so far about the kidnapped people.

How many hostages are there? An estimated 200 people, including 30 minors and young children and 20 over 60 years of age, remain kidnapped in Gaza, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Thursday, citing military sources. Hamas claims it has between 200 and 250. The Palestinian organization announced that more than 20 hostages have been killed by Israeli airstrikes, but has not given further details.

Where are the hostages? Israel claims the hostages were taken to Gaza, but their exact whereabouts within the enclave are unknown, complicating their rescue. It is believed that many could be held in the warren of tunnels under Gaza that Israeli troops call the “Gaza Metro.”

What nationalities are the hostages? Among the hostages are people from dozens of countries, although many also have Israeli nationality. Twenty or more Americans are missing, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday, adding that he could not say how many of them were hostages. Republican Sen. Jim Risch told reporters Tuesday that 10 of the hostages were Americans. Thailand revised the number of its citizens detained to 17. Eight Germans are among the hostages, about half of whom were kidnapped from a kibbutz, according to local media. The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, indicated in a video call with the families that 16 of his compatriots were being held. At least nine British citizens have died and seven are missing, according to the prime minister’s spokesman, Rishi Sunak.

France has not said exactly how many of its citizens are being held in Gaza, although seven are unaccounted for following the attacks, some of whom are being held hostage. Ofir Engel, an 18-year-old Dutchman, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri and taken to Gaza, according to the Dutch government. Portugal said it presumes four missing Portuguese-Israelis have been taken hostage. The Israeli-Chilean Dafna Garcovich was taken hostage along with her husband, the Spanish Iván Illaramendi, according to her father. The Italian Government assures that two people with dual Italian-Israeli nationality are missing, presumably kidnapped. Hamas’s armed wing said on October 16 that the kidnapped non-Israelis were “guests” who would be released “when circumstances on the ground allow.”

What have governments said they are doing about it? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed a retired general, Gal Hirsch, as Israeli coordinator on hostages and missing persons. Qatari mediators indicated they have attempted to negotiate the freedom of Israeli women and children kidnapped by Hamas in exchange for the release of 36 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons, a source close to the talks told Reuters. So far, there has been no indication that a deal could be reached. Turkey is also talking to Hamas to secure the release of foreigners, civilians and children, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden declared that his administration is “working at full speed” to find American hostages held by Hamas. The United States has sent a small team of special operations forces to Israel to help with intelligence and planning for any eventual hostage rescue operation.

Britain’s Sunak has stated that his government is speaking with partners in the region to try to guarantee the return of the hostages. The Argentine Fernández assured that his Government was speaking with the Israeli intelligence forces to locate the Argentine hostages. Germany has opened an investigation against Hamas members for alleged murder, manslaughter and hostage-taking. Under German law, prosecutors are obliged to investigate alleged crimes committed abroad if they involve German citizens.

What have the families of the hostages said? Families of missing French-Israeli citizens urged French President Emmanuel Macron to help locate their missing relatives. The families of the German hostages said they will organize a demonstration in Berlin on Sunday to call for the release of their relatives after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Tel Aviv. American citizens in Tel Aviv urged Biden to use all resources to locate and rescue their kidnapped relatives.