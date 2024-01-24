Israel demolishes the family home of a Palestinian implicated in an attack that killed four settlers in the West Bank

The Israeli army today demolished the family home of a Palestinian linked to the Hamas militias who took part in an attack that last June resulted in the death of four Israeli settlers near the settlement of Eli, in the northern West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967. “On June 20, Bassel Shehade, a Hamas terrorist, helped carry out a terrorist attack at a gas station” near the Israeli colony of Eli, which “led to the death of four civilians.” Israelis” and wounded several, a military spokesman said of the Israeli retaliation.

During the night, Israeli army and border police forces demolished Shehadeh's house in the town of Urif, located in the north of the West Bank. Israeli forces blew up the house during the early hours of today, after “large army forces broke into the southern area of ​​the village and surrounded the house of Shehadeh,” now in prison, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. .

Shehadeh carried out the attack alongside another Palestinian, both members of Hamas' Al Qasam Brigades, in which the four Israelis were killed, prompting intensified raids in the West Bank by the Israeli army and paving the way for a military offensive. large-scale, by land and air, three days in the city of Jenin at the beginning of July, which resulted in the death of 12 Palestinians associated with local militias and an Israeli soldier.

According to the army, “today's demolition followed the destruction in previous days of residences belonging to other terrorists involved in the same attack.”

The West Bank has been experiencing a sharp escalation of tension for more than a year and the harshest spike in violence with Israel since the Second Intifada (2000-05), aggravated after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza on October 7. Since then, some 368 Palestinians have died in West Bank territory in violent incidents with Israel, and according to Palestinian sources, the army arrested more than 6,000 Palestinians, while raids and raids on West Bank towns are almost daily and often lead to clashes and death. of Palestinian residents.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 49 Palestinians and four Israelis have died in violent episodes in the area, after closing 2023 with more than 520 Palestinian deaths and 40 Israelis, the highest figures since 2002. Israel usually demolishes the homes of families of Palestinians accused of committing deadly attacks for years in occupied territory, a policy that human rights groups consider a form of collective punishment. For their part, the Israeli authorities justify it as a deterrent measure to prevent further attacks.

Israeli forces took control of the West Bank in 1967, and have maintained a long military occupation and colonization of this territory since then. (Efe)