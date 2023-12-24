Gaza authorities accuse Israel of “forcing” civilians to flee to “bomb” them

The authorities of the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), have accused the Israeli Army this Sunday of “forcing” civilians to flee to the south of the enclave, where it then “bombs and kills them.” ”. He thus accuses Israel of committing a double war crime.

“The Israeli occupation army deceives civilians and forces them to migrate to other areas (of the Strip), where it then bombs and kills them,” the press office of the Gazan government, controlled by Hamas, said in a statement. As an example, he explains that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recently asked residents in the center of the Strip to go to Deir al-Balah, where they “committed five massacres” within “a period of 48 hours” from the publication of the notice.

Thus, the press office of the Gaza authorities has highlighted that “the Israeli occupation army deliberately deceives civilians, the majority of whom are children and women, to cause the highest possible number of victims.”

“It is a double war crime. First it forces civilians to move from their homes and then it executes and bombs them directly and intentionally,” denounces the note, which asks Gazans to “adopt all possible precautionary measures,” because “the occupation is trying to cause as many victims as possible.”

“We must be aware of these conspiracies and be vigilant,” he points out, while asking “all countries in the free world and international organizations to pressure the occupation to end its genocidal war, which it carries out against civilians, children and women in the Gaza Strip.”

Finally, he reiterates that “the United States and the international community, in addition to the Israeli occupation” have “full responsibility for the crimes of genocide (in the Gaza Strip), which violate International Law and all international laws.”

The statement was published after the Israeli Army on Friday asked residents in the Bureij refugee camp and other areas of central Gaza to move “for their safety” to Deir al Balah, located further south. (EP)