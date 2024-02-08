What has happened in the last few hours

These are the most relevant news about Israel's military offensive in Gaza and the escalation in the Middle East at 9:00 p.m. this Wednesday, February 7:

Netanyahu rejects the proposal for a 135-day truce in Gaza. The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has rejected the compensation that Hamas is asking for for handing over the 136 hostages remaining in Gaza: 135 days of ceasefire, the release of up to 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the entire Strip, the entry of more humanitarian aid, the beginning of the reconstruction of the territory and the indirect negotiation of the definitive end of the war. “Surrendering to Hamas's delusional demands would only invite a new massacre. There is no solution other than total victory,” he said in a press conference.

Hamas' ceasefire proposal. The Palestinian militia had submitted a ceasefire plan divided into three phases of 45 days each.

Blinken meets with Netanyahu in the final phase of his Middle East tour. The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has received the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who is in the last phase of his tour of the Middle East, the fifth since the war in the Gaza Strip began. The two “had a long and in-depth meeting in private,” Netanyahu's office said. Blinken had a press conference scheduled for late afternoon.

Israeli troops kill three Palestinians in the West Bank. Soldiers of the Israeli Armed Forces have killed three Palestinians in the West Bank, during a raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp, in Tulkarem in the northeast of the occupied West Bank. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least one 39-year-old man and another 36-year-old man were shot dead by troops. The Israeli army has claimed to have killed three “terrorist operatives”.

The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since the start of the war is 27,708. The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since the start of the war amounts to 27,708, in addition to 67,147 wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas. In the last 24 hours, 123 Palestinians have been killed and 169 injured by Israeli attacks, the ministry added.

The Israeli army finds another tunnel in Gaza where it claims Hamas held hostages. The Israeli army recently found a tunnel more than a kilometer long in the city of Khan Younis, in the south of the Strip, where it claims that Hamas had been holding Israeli hostages. “It was used to hide high-ranking members of the Hamas terrorist organization and hold hostages,” a military spokesman said.

Guterres is “particularly alarmed” by reports that Israel intends to attack Rafah. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has been “particularly alarmed” by reports that the Israeli army now intends to focus on Rafah. “An action of this type would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with incalculable regional consequences,” Guterres told the UN General Assembly.