An Israeli bombardment on a refugee camp in Gaza kills more than 30 people, most of them women and children, according to Hamas

The Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, which rules de facto the Strip since 2007, has stated that the Israeli army has bombed the Al Maghazi refugee camp in the Palestinian enclave tonight (it is located in the center of the territory), which has caused more than 30 deaths, most of them children and women. At the moment, the Israeli Armed Forces have not claimed responsibility for the attack, but a military spokesperson has stated that they are investigating whether they were operating in the area at the time it occurred.

The Palestinian agency WAFA has raised the number of fatalities to at least 51. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian National Authority has also denounced the bombing, which it described on its official X account (formerly Twitter) as a “massacre” and where It states that dozens of people have died, in addition to dozens of injuries. In the message on this social network, the ministry has published a video in which several health workers are seen in a room with several injured people and apparently lifeless bodies, among which children appear.

Hamas, an organization considered terrorist by the EU and the United States, has explained that the attack destroyed several homes in the refugee camp. Mohammed Alaloul, 37, a journalist for the Turkish Anadolu agency, told France Presse that his house, adjacent to the attack, partially collapsed, killing his brother and his sons Ahmed, 13, and Qais, 4.

Maghazi is a refugee camp, established in 1949, located in the Deir al-Balah governorate in the central Gaza Strip, with a population of approximately 23,981, according to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. .

On Saturday, the Palestinian militia also said that more than a dozen people were killed and more than 50 wounded in another Israeli bombing of a UN-run school in Jabalia, Gaza’s largest refugee camp. The UN confirmed and said that there have been two impacts: one in the school yard, where families are camping; and another inside the building, where there were women baking bread.