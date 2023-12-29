South Africa accuses Israel of genocide before the International Court of Justice

South Africa on Friday asked the International Court of Justice for an urgent order declaring that Israel has breached its obligations under the Genocide Convention in its current crackdown on Hamas in Gaza.

According to the South African Foreign Ministry's complaint, Pretoria accuses Israel of “failing to prevent genocide and to pursue direct and public incitement to genocide,” as required by the Convention, and states that “it should immediately cease all acts and measures that violate those obligations and adopt a series of related measures.”

South Africa claims that Israel's actions in Gaza, which include “killing, causing serious bodily and mental harm and inflicting living conditions with the calculated goal of physical destruction,” are “genocidal in character, seeking to destroy a substantial part of the group.” national, racial and ethnic Palestinian”.

Israel has reacted harshly to the request, stating that the accusations “have no basis” and that, with the request, South Africa “cooperates with a terrorist organization that seeks the destruction of Israel.” “Our war is against Hamas and not against the people of Gaza,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

South Africa has for decades supported the Palestinian cause for the creation of a state in the territories occupied by Israel, comparing the situation of the Palestinians with that of the black majority in South Africa during the repressive apartheid era, a comparison that Israel vehemently denies.

Since the Hamas attacks on October 7 and the harsh Israeli response, relations between both countries have soured to the point that on November 21, South Africa closed its embassy in Tel Aviv. (Reuters)