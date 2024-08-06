A hundred ultra-Orthodox protest outside Tel Aviv on their first day of recruitment

A hundred ultra-Orthodox Jews protested on Monday outside the Tel Hashomer military recruitment centre on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, on the first day of recruitment after the Israeli Supreme Court struck down the exemption that had kept them out of the army for decades.

Today, 600 haredim (the Hebrew term for ultra-Orthodox) are called to report to Israeli recruitment offices, and another 500 tomorrow, according to the newspaper Yedioth Ahronothand more protests are expected throughout the day.

“To prison, not to the army,” shouted some of the ultra-Orthodox who demonstrated in this area on the outskirts of Tel Aviv in a video broadcast by the public channel Kan. In the images, clashes can be seen between police officers and the haredimcharging at them and throwing them off the road where some were sitting in protest.

Police blocked roads at the entrance to Tel Hashomer to prevent protesters from meeting recruits who have chosen to heed the army call-up, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

At the gates of the recruitment centre, some protesters distributed pamphlets with the contact information of associations haredim along with the text: “Dear young man, have you had problems with the military authorities? Don’t hesitate, contact one of these organizations for free assistance.”

According to estimates by the Israeli media Wallaonly a third of those called up will end up serving in the armed forces, since the spiritual leaders of the communities themselves haredim They have called for ignoring army recruitment orders.

Advertisements posted in Jerusalem’s ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim read: “Since the creation of the state until today, there has never been such a terrible holocaust against the youth of ultra-Orthodox Judaism in the Holy Land, never has the sword of recruiting 1,000 young people in two days been raised, and this is only the beginning.”

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, one of the main groups calling for the integration of ultra-religious youth into the army, condemned the violent demonstrations in front of the recruitment office.

The group also stressed that sending just a couple thousand recruitment orders is not enough to comply with the Supreme Court’s order, and said it will use “all legal means” at its disposal to ensure equality in military service.

A temporary rule allowing the exemption to continue expired at the beginning of April, and numerous civil society groups have called for an end to the privileges of haredimwhich represent about 13% of the Israeli population.

After months of controversy over whether the measure would remain in effect or not, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled that “there is no legal basis for excluding ultra-Orthodox men from conscription” and that if they do not serve in the military, they should not receive publicly funded educational and social assistance grants.

After the war in Gaza led to the mass mobilization of some 300,000 reservists, including for battalions on both the northern border with Lebanon and in the occupied West Bank, many Israelis are calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to force all young men to do their military duty. Now, the 67,000 men haredim eligible (the equivalent of five military divisions) face their gradual entry into the armed forces. (Efe)