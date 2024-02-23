What has happened in the last few hours

This is the latest news on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza at 8:30 p.m. this Thursday, February 22.

Borrell emphasizes that “Israel cannot have veto power” over the creation of a Palestinian state. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, emphasized in Rio before a group of journalists that “Israel cannot have veto power” over the creation of a Palestinian State. The G-20 insists on this idea after 99 of the 120 deputies of the Israeli Parliament rejected on Wednesday that the world recognize a Palestinian State outside of a negotiation between the parties in conflict.

United Airlines will resume its direct flights to Israel in March. After a detailed safety analysis, United Airlines has announced that it will resume flights from the United States to Israel starting in March. United thus becomes the first major US airline to resume operations to Israel following the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 and the subsequent war in Gaza. The decision comes after a number of European airlines made similar announcements recently, including Lufthansa, Air France and Poland's LOT.

The Israeli Army withdraws from Al Naser hospital. The Israeli army has withdrawn from the Al Naser medical complex after seven days of siege and has positioned itself in the vicinity of the hospital, where it continues to prevent access to and exit from it, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas. . “The staff and patients of the Nasser medical complex find themselves without water for drinking or personal hygiene, without food, without electricity, without oxygen and without therapeutic tools,” the Ministry states.

The UN calls for protection of security forces in the Strip. The UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian Territories, Jamie McGoldrick, has assured that looting and anarchy reign in Gaza when it comes to distributing humanitarian aid to the civilian population because, he has stated, the security forces in charge of guaranteeing the arrival aid to the south and, above all, to the north of the Palestinian enclave are often the target of Israeli fire.

Security Council holds briefing on Gaza.Although no vote or discussion is planned on the temporary ceasefire resolution proposal being prepared by the United States, the members of the Council will analyze the humanitarian situation on the ground, in addition to expressing, once again, their concern about the announced ground offensive. Israeli on Rafah.

Israel responds to Hezbollah's missile launch. The Israeli air force has attacked Hezbollah targets – considered the most important paramilitary organization in the Middle East – in Maroun el Ras, Kfarkela and Khiam, different points in southern Lebanon, after having detected several projectile launches from those places towards Israel.

Iran urges UN Court to offer Palestinians hope that justice will prevail. The legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories are being analyzed since this Monday by the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ), at the request of the General Assembly. Among the 52 countries that have asked to intervene before their judges is Iran, and its representative, Raza Najafi, deputy foreign minister, urged the court this Thursday to offer the Palestinians “the hope that justice will prevail.” Iran maintains that “the inaction of the UN Security Council” is one of the “main causes of the prolonged occupation of Palestine.”

Israel will test the day-after scenario in Gaza with “humanitarian pockets.” Israel is seeking Palestinians not affiliated with Hamas to manage civil affairs in areas of the Gaza Strip designed as testing grounds for the enclave's post-war administration, an Israeli official said Thursday.

Israeli bombings on Rafah destroy several houses and a mosque. The attacks have been so intense that residents have described the night to Reuters as one of the worst so far. The Gazans have recovered at least seven bodies that they have put in bags and left on the cobblestones outside a morgue in this city bordering Egypt, where more than half of the 2.3 million inhabitants of the Palestinian enclave are crowded. after fleeing the north, mostly in tents.