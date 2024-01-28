The fire caused by an attack by the Houthi rebels against a British oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden is put out

Trafigura, the British oil tanker assembly company Marlin Luanda, has reported that the fire caused by an attack by the Yemeni Houthis has already been put out and that the ship is now heading to a safe port. The cargo ship was attacked on Friday night in the Gulf of Aden in one of the most serious assaults since the rebels decided to launch a campaign against shipping in the area as a pressure maneuver against Israel for its military offensive in Gaza.

After several hours of work, the crew was finally able to put out the flames. All staff are fine, according to the company's latest statement. “The crew continues to closely monitor the ship and cargo,” the company highlighted. Trafigura has highlighted the “exceptional dedication and bravery” of the captain and crew in fighting the fire “in very difficult circumstances.” In addition, he has appreciated the help of Indian, American and French military vessels.

The shipowner explained that the tanker was transporting “naphtha of Russian origin acquired according to the price cap set by the G-7 sanctions”, a hydrocarbon used for the manufacture of chemical products, and that its destination was Greece.

The Houthis have given another version: the ship, according to rebel sources to the Al Mayadin network, was instead heading to Israel loaded with “special fuel” for the fighter planes and they went so far as to accuse the American and British destroyers that accompanied the ship to leave Marlin Luanda to their fate, an extreme denied by the company in its latest statement.

At first, the British security firm Ambrey reported in a statement, collected by Bloombergthat a missile had hit this ship that was transiting the Gulf of Aden, causing a fire, although the crew is safe.

The US Army Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed through the social network anti-shipping from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen and hit the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker.” In the same communication, CENTCOM added that “the ship issued a distress call and reported damage” and that the USS Carney and other international coalition ships “have responded and are providing assistance.” (Agencies)