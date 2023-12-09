Doctors Without Borders calls on the UN Security Council to end “its complicity in the massacre”

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has urged the Security Council to “end its complicity in the slaughter” in Gaza. Thus he heads a statement in which he considers that this UN body must “demand an immediate and sustained ceasefire, to lift the siege and guarantee unrestricted aid to the entire Strip.” As added in the same statement, to date, the “inaction” of the Security Council and “the vetoes of the Member States, particularly the United States, make them complicit in the ongoing slaughter” and “this inaction has led license to mass slaughter of men, women and children.

“Since the seven-day truce was broken, we have witnessed the resumption of indiscriminate killings and forced displacement on a shocking scale and intensity. Al Aqsa Hospital alone received 1,149 emergency patients between 1 and 11 December 7, 350 of whom arrived already dead. On December 6, the hospital received more deceased patients than injured,” the organization adds in the statement. “MSF medical staff in the Gaza Strip have witnessed and treated the medical consequences of the ongoing and systematic atrocities of the past eight weeks. The Israeli campaign of indiscriminate killings, denial of food and access to healthcare and repeated forced displacements have made living conditions unbearable for more than two million people. People are on the streets, in the rain, there is hardly any sanitation. MSF teams are seeing significant increases in infectious diseases, such as diarrhea, acute respiratory infections, skin infections and outbreaks” of hepatitis diseases. “The large-scale entry of vital humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip must be immediately allowed,” the NGO claims.

“Today the provision of aid is simulated: it is nothing compared to the needs. Our colleagues feel helpless when they hear children tell them that they would rather die than continue suffering. People are desperate for food due to the cruel siege that has been imposed on them. There has to be some chance of survival; our doctors can do nothing for the dead. Not acting now, not declaring a total ceasefire and thus ending the siege would be unforgivable,” warns Christopher Lockyear, international secretary from MSF. “We are desperate for intransigence

The statement concludes: “Today, the United Nations Security Council must demand an immediate and sustained ceasefire, and lift the siege. This responsibility falls on each of its members: history will judge the delay in ending this slaughter; basic humanity demands action.”