This Friday the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza will be interrupted due to lack of fuel, according to UNRWA

Thomas White, director of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza, has confirmed in X that this Friday there will be no cross-border aid operations at the Rafah crossing. “Tomorrow there will be no cross-border aid operation at the Rafah border crossing. The communications network in Gaza is down because there is no fuel. “This makes it impossible to manage or coordinate humanitarian aid convoys,” he wrote.

The High Commissioner of the (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, spoke along the same lines hours before, who has assured that there is a deliberate attempt to “strangle” the humanitarian work of the organization in Gaza, and has also warned that the agency may have to completely suspend operations due to lack of fuel.

UNRWA, which supports more than 800,000 displaced people in the Israeli-besieged Gaza Strip, has already warned that many of its services have already been closed, including dozens of wells, two water treatment plants and sewage pumping stations.

“It is outrageous that humanitarian agencies have been reduced to begging for fuel,” added Lazzarini. According to UNRWA’s top official, the organization had been pleading for weeks for access to the fuel, which on Wednesday was transported to Gaza for the first time since the beginning of Israel’s war against Hamas.

That fuel — 24,000 liters (6,340 gallons) of diesel fuel for U.N. aid distribution trucks — is nowhere near what Gazans need to survive, Lazzarini said.

Israel rejects fuel imports, saying Hamas could use it for military purposes.