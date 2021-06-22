A multi-year collaboration agreement has been signed between production company Amblin Partner, owned by Steven Spielberg, and the digital platform Netflix.

The deal stipulates that the company will produce several films (only movies and not series) for the streaming giant. The official announcement was limited only to this because it is not known, for example, if some of the new films could be directed by the director himself.

The only clarification is the certainty that the relationship between Amblin and the Universal studio (where the offices are currently located) will not undergo any change.

Universal has in fact distributed all of Amblin’s production, such as Green Book and 1917, for decades, and has renewed its partnership in 2020 for another five years in 2020.

The deal includes three to five films per season and the calendar is scheduled for the launch of Jurassic World: Dominion in June 2022.

While Spielberg’s new work, the musical West Side Story, will be released by Disney in December.

Spielberg in the official statement stated that “in Amblin, stories have always been at the center of everything we do, and from the first minute in which Ted Sarandos, one of the Netflix managers, began to negotiate, a ‘incredible opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in different ways ”.

Although Spielberg was one of the last great defenders of the survival of theaters, he has always stated that he agrees on a future of cinemas limited to event films.

It is said that in 2019 the same director (who would later have denied) before the Board of Directors of the Hollywood Academy would have stood up in defense of the ban on participating in the Oscars for platform films that had not been released on the big screen.

Obviously with Spielberg Netflix makes a huge hit by adding a top player to the vast number of directors, in which there are already creators such as David Fincher or Guillermo del Toro.

This operation is a piece of the war between platforms, which for two years have been facing each other to have more and more attractive titles for customers.

In May, Amazon bought Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) film studios for nearly € 7 billion. With this agreement, Jeff Bezos’ company has added a library of 4,000 titles to its Prime platform. The deal included James Bond and Rocky milestones, with the exclusion of other masterpieces such as The Magician of Oz, Singing in the Rain and Gone with the Wind.

A few days earlier, however, the giant AT&T spun off its Warner Media company by merging it with Discovery, another large content creation company, to power content.

The merger, which ends in 2022, will allow the two companies to bring together HBO fiction, CNN news, Animal Planet and Discovery documentaries, Oprah Winfrey’s lifestyle shows and popular television broadcasts, such as Food Network, under one roof.