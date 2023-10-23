War between bikers, the whole bloody truth emerges at the trial. This is how they got rid of their rivals

A war between biker gangs it ended in dramathe bodies of rivals “burned in the pizza oven“. They called it that even though in reality it was used to cremate humans. The words used by California prosecutors made no allowance for the gruesome details of their account of how gang members Hells Angels – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – they used a company funeral homeYost and Webb in Fresno, California, for illegally cremate four murdered men. The aim of the members of this famous motorcycle group founded in the United States was to prevent investigators from finding out the truth about the murders. The accusations came with the condemnation of Merl Hefferman, a 54-year-old former member of the Hells Angels chapter, for burning the body of another member, Joel, in 2014 Silva. According to documents prepared for a ruling in the US District Court in San Francisco, Joel Silva’s body had been transported to the Yost & Webb Funeral Home.

The director of the crematoriumLevi Phillips, – continues Il Corriere – has testified to have been contacted by Hefferman and forced to keep the door open, at gunpoint, while two men carried the body inside. Phipps later told the federal grand jury that he was again contacted by Hefferman to arrange yet another cremation. This time of Robbie Huff, a member who disappeared in 2015, involved in the Silva murder. The pattern was repeated to get rid of a third body that investigators believe belongs to Art Carasis, an “affiliate” who disappeared in 2016. Then also the fourth.

