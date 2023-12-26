Guerra, the diplomatic mission of Netanyahu's right-hand man in the USA

There war Between Israel hey Palestinians it doesn't even stop at Christmasindeed the front of the conflict has now also expanded to West Bankno longer just a Gaza. Heavy Israeli bombings in the Strip during the night. This was reported by the broadcaster al-Jazeera, according to which there were incursions in the refugee camp of al-Maghazi and near Bureij and Nuseirat, in the center of the enclave, and in Rafah and Khan Younis, in the south. The Palestinian media also report heavy clashes with Israeli forces in the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarem, IN West Bankin the city of Tammun and in the Aida a camp Bethlehemright in the holy city.

Read also: Leader ranking, 2023 the year of Meloni. According to Tajani with FI

Read also: Schlein secretary, Berlusconi's death and… the 5 political events of 2023

Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermerconsidered one of the closest allies of Netanyahu, is expected to meet with White House and State Department officials to discuss the next phase of the war in Gaza, a source told CNN. Dermer is a member of the war cabinet Israeli and previously served as ambassador to the United States. According to Axios Dermer he should meet the national security advisor Jake SullivanSecretary of State Antony Blinken and members of Congress. The National Security Council told CNN it had no meetings to announce “at this time.”

In his first public message, after i October 7th massacresHamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar resurfaced and said the Islamic faction was facing a “fierce and unprecedented battle” against Israel, adding that Hamas will never submit to “employment conditions“. In a speech to leadership politics of Gazareported among others by the Times of Israel, Sinwar said he was confident of victory, arguing that Hamas managed to kill “more than a thousand soldiers” enemies, a figure very far from the toll of the Israeli authorities who estimate the number of soldiers killed so far at just over 150.

Subscribe to the newsletter

