Explosions shook a military base in Crimea on Tuesday. Observers assume a Ukrainian attack. Kyiv now reports that at least ten planes were destroyed.

According to Ukrainian sources, at least ten aircraft were destroyed in the explosions at an air force base on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia. “After the explosion that we saw, it is clear that the Air Force contingent was hit,” Ukrainian Air Force Staff spokesman Yuri Ihnat said on TV on Wednesday. According to Ihnat, Sukhoi Su-30M and Su-24 combat aircraft and Ilyushin Il-76 transport aircraft are stationed there.

The Saki military base in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, was hit hard by explosions on Tuesday. Videos show that detonations occurred in at least two different places. According to official information from Moscow, a violation of fire safety rules is responsible for the incident.

Many observers, on the other hand, assume a Ukrainian attack. The leadership in Kyiv has not taken responsibility for the explosions. However, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak wrote on Twitter: “This is just the beginning.”

Zelenskyj: War begins and ends with Crimea

With the annexation in 2014, Russia turned Crimea into one of the most dangerous places in Europe, Zelenskyy said in his evening video address. “The Black Sea region cannot be safe as long as Crimea is occupied,” he said. “This Russian war against Ukraine, against all free Europe, started with Crimea and must end with Crimea, with its liberation.”

According to military experts at the US Institute for the Study of the War, the Russian leadership does not want to admit a Ukrainian attack for image reasons. Then Moscow would have to admit that its air defenses had failed, the institute said in its analysis.

The New York Times also reported on a Ukrainian attack. A weapon developed by Ukraine was used, the newspaper quoted a senior Ukrainian military officer as saying. Partisans loyal to Ukraine also played a role in the attack.

The cause was still not entirely clear. But the number and force of the explosions suggest a targeted attack by Ukraine. It would be the first military attack on targets in the Black Sea Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. Symbolically, it would be a similarly heavy blow to the Moscow leadership as the sinking of the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, in mid-April. dpa