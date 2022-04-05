War Russia-Ukraine, no retreat: alarm also in Kiev

Putin is sending out a clear signal, the Russia it has no intention of stopping. The alarms of the anti-aircraft sirens in Ukraineat dawn on the 41st day of war. The Kyiv Independent reports, according to which air raid sirens sounded in “almost all regions“,” in Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Kirovohrad, Kiev, Lviv, Mykolaiv, OdessaPoltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zakarpattya, ZaporizhzhiaZhytomyr “.

The goal of the Russia it is now “to establish full control over the territory of the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk“: this is the assessment of the general staff of the Ukrainian army, contained in the latest update on the situation. Second Kiev, the Russians are “replenishing supplies of food, fuel, lubricants and ammunition”. And in the meantime they also continue to besiege the city of Kharkiv, which is located a few kilometers from the Russian border, and to aim for full control over Mariupolwith “continuous artillery bombardments destroying residential neighborhoods and city infrastructure”.

