Anonymous strikes again in the cyber war of the Ukraine conflict: this time numerous data of Russian soldiers are published.

Frankfurt – The hacker collective Anonymous declared cyber war on Russia some time ago. For example, the servers of the Central Bank of Russia were attacked and hijacked Russian television.*

Now there was another attack. According to a statement, the personal data of a total of 120,000 soldiers was obtained of Russia* Army released.

Ukraine war: Anonymous releases sensitive data of Russian soldiers

Part of it are apparently names, addresses, passport numbers. “Any soldier taking part in the invasion of Ukraine should be court-martialed,” Anonymous said.

Another mass publication of sensitive data by Anonymous took place at the end of March: At that time, the hacker collective put secret information from around 62,000 e-mail accounts online.

A man wears a Guy Fawkes mask in Kyiv: it is an identification symbol of Anonymous. (Archive photo) © Aris Messinis/AFP

This was primarily data from the Marathon Group, an investment company. According to consistent media reports, it belongs to Alexander Vinokurov, a confidant of Wladimir Putin*. Vinokurov, for example, is on the sanctions list of the European Union*.