KAbel trees grow not only in Ukraine, but also in other Eastern European countries. The range of this species, which is relatively unknown to drivers, also includes North Africa, Mexico and Asian countries such as Sri Lanka or Thailand. Because cable harnesses only thrive where wages are particularly low. There are several reasons why the nervous system of modern automobiles has so far eluded the otherwise ubiquitous trend toward automation. The most important is the sheer number of individual parts that make up a wiring harness.

In a luxury sedan, as the supplier Leoni calculated a few years ago at a specialist conference, the wiring harness includes around 1,200 individual wires and 2,800 other components such as connectors and clips for attachment. Only when each individual part is in exactly the right place will all the lamps, switches and electronic helpers that we have become accustomed to function later in the car.