Changing Russian oligarchy: A new Russian oligarchy was already emerging under Yeltsin, and it continued to establish itself under Putin. But the conflict in Ukraine is having an impact. A guest post.

Putin’s war in Ukraine and the ensuing Western sanctions have brought into focus a central feature of post-Soviet economic change, the rise and consolidation of the Russian oligarchy, first in the Boris Yeltsin era and later under Vladimir Putin. The presence of powerful political actors with considerable economic power can be observed in Russian history since the early modern period. Since the 1990s, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, there has been a non-transparent acquisition of majority assets in Russia’s strategic sectors such as oil and metallurgy, as well as in the media and financial industries. Some of the most prominent Russian oligarchs in the early post-Soviet era include Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Boris Berezovsky, Anatoly Chubais, Alexander Smolensky, Vladimir Guzinsky and Yuri Luzhkov. Their wealth was based on their political networks and non-transparent auction procedures for the privatization of state assets. At that time, lucrative industrial holdings went to private owners at low prices in opaque auctions.

The difference between Yeltsin and Putin’s oligarchs lies in their connection with Russia’s intelligence services. Unlike the Yeltsin era, Putin’s tenure saw the rise of men rooted in the domestic or foreign intelligence services. The American political scientist Daniel Treisman speaks of “silowarkhi”, a made-up word from the terms siloviki (security forces) and oligarchs. In view of Putin’s own professional origins in the Soviet KGB, this development has been interpreted as an attempt by Putin to secure his power.