War and ultra -right times are not good for journalism

They do not run good times for journalism. Wars, especially in Ukraine and Gaza, have caused the death of informants and the violation of fundamental rights, such as freedom of information and press. The journalists suffer threats, repression and arrests throughout the continent, according to its annual report the security platform of the European Council of Europe, which also points to the rise of ultra -right as a problem for journalistic work.

“The war continued to project a heavy shadow on journalism,” says the report that has been presented this Wednesday in Brussels and indicating that of Ukraine as the “most pressing concern” in 2024, a year in which up to seven cases of informants “under the fire” were collected, as the case of Reuters Ryan Evans worker, who died in a missile attack in which several of his classmates were injured. The case that repeats on several occasions is that of Viktoria Roshchyna, a Freelance Ukraine that disappeared in August 2023, when he reported from the occupied territories: “In September 2024, the Russian authorities announced that he had died during a transfer to a Moscow prison.”

“In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia’s treatment systematically violated the laws of war and resolutions of the UN Security Council that guarantee the protection of journalists as civilians in areas of armed conflict. At least 28 Ukrainian journalists were imprisoned, while others were forbidden to carry out their job, they were forced to flee or continued to exercise their profession with great personal risk, ”says the report.

The Platform of the Council of Europe also denounces “the censorship of war and the draconian laws” in Russia “that penalize the criticism of the state authorities intensified the suppression of independent journalism.” At least 29 journalists were imprisoned in that country in 2024 and several were convicted of rebellion while hardening the law to facilitate their persecution under the premise of “foreign agents.”

In any case, the arrests of journalists are not exclusive to Russia. As of December 31, 159 journalists were imprisoned throughout the continent: 44 in Belarus; 30 in Azerbaijan; 29 in Russia, in addition to the 28 in the occupied Ukrainian territories; 27 in Türkiye, and one in Georgia.

The violations of journalistic work are not exclusive to Russia. The alarms have sounded before the debate in the Ukrainian Parliament of a bill that proposed eighs of eight years in prison for publishing ‘confidential information’ in time of war, which can be a persecution of research journalists.

Also in the war in Gaza there have been attacks on journalists. In fact, “the restrictions imposed on information on a worldwide crisis” have been denounced at the same time as the Freedom of Information Defense Platforms “urged Israeli authorities to allow access to the international press” to the Gaza Strip and “guarantee the safety of Palestinian journalists.” “Given the prohibition to inform, these journalists are still essential sources of information on the development of the crisis,” the report collects.

In this case, the reporters without borders, which pointed out that conflict as the most dangerous to inform. The Israeli army killed a third of the journalists killed in 2024 worldwide. Since October 2023, Israel murdered 145 journalists. In addition, that country became the third largest prison for journalists, behind China and Burma.

Since the press security platform was created attached to the Council of Europe in 2015, after the attack against satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, alerts for threats to the work of the informants has increased, especially after the pandemic. In 2024, he registered 266 cases, covered by physical aggressions, arrests, intimidation and other restrictive actions to the right to information. 78 of the notices were due to physical aggressions or danger to the integrity of journalists (a substantial increase with respect to the 52 collected the previous year) and 77 are encompassed in the category of harassment and intimidation.

One of them was the threat of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, to eldiario.es. “We are going to crush you,” said that senior position to the director, Esther Palomera, following the information about the collection of two million in commissions for the sale of masks by the boyfriend of the Madrid president, Alberto González Amador. Spain leaves six times in that report, among them for the concern for the decree to reduce the necessary majorities to appoint the Board of Directors of RTVE that, for the platform, can “weaken” the independence of the public entity.

The dangers of Trump and the ‘Technocasta’

The report dedicates an entire chapter to the rise of ultra -right in the European and national level elections in the continent as well as its emergence in coalition governments. “These electoral advances of parties known for their illiberal ideologies – and their hostility towards the press – are an important threat to the coalitions that have traditionally defended the freedom of the media and pluralism in the European Union and the Council of Europe,” says the report, which warns that this “change could affect” the way in which the Member States will apply the precepts of the precepts of the law It will force, among other things, to the media to publish information about who their owners are already the public administrations to give transparency to institutional advertising.

He also admits that “Trump’s victory in the November 2024 elections made the alarms jump.” “The American media recognize that legal threats, including defamation demands, the citations to the media and pressures on the protection of the complainants, are probable to increase. The Espionage Law, which was applied in the case of Julian Assange, runs the risk of being used much more actively against journalists, inside and outside the country, ”says the report, which also recalls the resolution of the Council of Europe that asked the US to reform the espionage law so as not to use it against journalists or complainants.

The approach of US leaders of great technological ones, many of them supporters of the ‘absolutism of freedom of expression’, and Donald Trump is interpreted as a risk for European efforts aimed at regulating social platforms. The effectiveness of the European Union Digital Services Law and European efforts to fight against misinformation and hatred incitement is expected to test. The European ambition to be a global normative power inspired by International Human Rights Law is clearly threatened by what is happening, “says the report, which considers that the” Trump alliance and Elon Musk “will affect Europe and, in particular, the electoral processes, after the support of the owner of X to ultra -right forces as an alternative by Germany.