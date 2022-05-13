War, the Russian gas tap slowly begins to close

Imagine you are in the desert, you have run out of water and you are far from the oasis, the tap that is near you no longer delivers as before, it even seems to want to make fun of you by making drops from time to time. It’s definitely not a good situation, but it looks a lot like the current moment where the Russian gas tap slowly begins to close. So what to do? All the sanctions so far adopted seem to have served no purpose except to tickle the perverse imagination in adopting decidedly more effective countermeasures. We can live without gas? We can live without petrolium? I don’t have to give the answer, but there are people who are defined, by status or the position they hold, as decision-makers. I am embarrassed to once again stimulate our Rulers to take measures that do not fall within the ordinary schemes, namely the seizure of a few billion from the oligarchs or the freezing of vodka purchases.

From the media I learn that several countries “in defiance” of the agreements have paid in rubles. The meaning is this: I sell euros to buy rubles which went from 0.006 (7 March 2022) to 0.140 (11 May 2022), in March all the newspapers (and I too) wrote that the ruble was waste paper and instead it seems that the Russians are better than us!

They increased three values:

1. the ruble

2. the gas price

3. the price of petroliumwell supported since in the pipeline it costs about 12.50 dollars a barrel and to conclude we have the euro / dollar at 1.0370 today, the value as of March 7, 2022 was 1.009 … what to say.

Question: Do we want to continue financing the war against Ukraine?

The US has put 55 billion dollars on the plate (in armaments), well if Europe also pays another 55 billion euros we will get a huge financial capital that we could put on the market with 1,000 leveraged derivatives on currencies, gas, petrolium and anything else thus having a disruptive effect as to cause the prices of any product to be zeroed worldwide. Now, with all the thoughtfulness I am capable of, I should pause here, but a doubt assails me in seeing a long-term position of belligerence maintained and I ask myself: qui prodest (who benefits?)