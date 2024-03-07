It's impossible to read Rabbi Shlomo Brody's new book, 'Ethics of Our Fighters: A Jewish View on War and Morality' [Ética dos Nossos Combatentes: Uma Visão Judaica sobre Guerra e Moralidade, sem edição no Brasil] (Editora Maggid, 412 pp., US$32.95), without thinking, of course, about the massacre in Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza. Although the book was written before October 7, its reflections on the moral dilemmas inherent in war took on additional significance after the Hamas attack.

A ethic de Brody, whose title alludes to the ethical rabbinic tome “Ethics of the Fathers,” poses several challenging questions. How can an army maintain its humanity against an enemy that seeks to maximize civilian casualties on its own side? How can a country fight with moral standards against an enemy that doesn't have them? What exactly does “proportionality” mean in war? Should a country's public image influence its conduct in war? Should a country show mercy even after showing mercy has repeatedly turned against it? How much humanitarian aid, if any, should a country provide to the enemy's civilian population?

The book does not provide quick and simple solutions. Instead, the ethic serves as a compass in the confusing world of wartime morality. Brody presents several doctrines for leaders to consider when considering whether and how to wage war. He calls his most innovative concept the “Jewish Multi-Value Framework” (EMJ), which consists of nine moral principles relevant to the execution of any military operation:

The Dignity of Humanity: Every person, regardless of their status as friend or enemy, is made in the image of God and therefore should be treated with a basic level of respect. The Inherent Wrong of Illicit Bloodshed: Every life is sacred, and unnecessary bloodshed must be avoided. Individual Responsibility: Each person is primarily responsible for their actions and, ideally, should fully bear the consequences of their actions alone. World Peace Vision: Humanity must strive toward the biblical ideal of an end to all wars. War in Search of Justice: War should be conducted only in self-defense, to protect the homeland, or to rid the world of evil. War, by its Nature, is a Collective Matter: War involves citizens and soldiers risking their lives for their country and requires readiness to fight the enemy. National Partiality: Political leaders and citizens have a duty to protect their own people, as an extension of the broader moral responsibility to prioritize commitments to family, comrades, community and nation. Bravery and Courage: In conflict, one must be courageous and not fearful. While it is noble to worry about wrongful killings, it is also necessary to fight with valor. National Honor: No action should be taken that would harm God or dishonor His people.

Some of these principles are easier to understand than others. As Brody notes, some conflict with each other in practice. But they provide a coherent framework for a country at war, an area of ​​public morality often clouded by uncertainty.

Brody describes how each of these nine principles would apply to real-world scenarios. For example, in the third part of the book, “Preventive and Anticipatory Wars,” he discusses whether a country, legitimately acting in self-defense, would have to wait for an adversary to fire the first shot, or whether it can lawfully launch preemptive or anticipatory strikes to protect yourself from future carnage. To illustrate the application of this principle, Brody analyzes critical decisions made by Israeli leaders in wars between 1956 and 1982, and the choices of the United States during the War on Terror and the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

In the last section of the book, “The Ethics of War Fighting,” Brody considers how military personnel should behave after war has broken out. He addresses the complexities of waging war with non-state actors who infiltrate civilians, using Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza as an example. It provides a detailed and much-needed exposition of the widely misunderstood principle of “proportionality.”

Although the book is grounded in Jewish thought, the principles it proposes apply to the United States as well, especially as the country considers its response to increasingly bold adversaries like China and Iran. As these tensions threaten to spill over into full-scale conflict scale, American decision makers would benefit greatly from reading Ethics of Our Combatants and internalizing its lessons.

Eitan Fischberger is an international relations and Middle East analyst. His work has been published in National Review, Tablet, and more. You can find it at @EFischberger.

