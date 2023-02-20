Devastating images that also reach us from Syria, where the war and the earthquake have led many neighbors to rummage through the garbage. They resort to the waste of an American base in order to survive. They search for anything of value, which ends up dumped in the courtyard of the base. They take everything, food, plastic, aluminum cans or any recyclable material or scrap that can be sold. Digging through this dump they can get two euros a day. More than 80% of Syrians now live in poverty.-Editorial-









