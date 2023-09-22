Home page politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with US President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House. © Evan Vucci/AP

The USA assures Zelenskyj further support during his visit to Washington. Not all of the Ukrainian’s demands are being met. He then goes on to Canada. The news at a glance.

Washington – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was promised further support in the defense against Russia during his visit to the US capital Washington.

He then surprisingly traveled on to visit the neighboring NATO country Canada, where a meeting with the head of government and a speech to parliament were also planned. According to a statement, the Ukrainian was due to arrive in the capital Ottawa that night.

The US is providing the attacked country with additional weapons and equipment worth a total of $325 million (305 million euros), the US government announced. Since the beginning of the war, military aid from the United States to Ukraine has amounted to $43.9 billion.

The new package contains, among other things, artillery ammunition and projectiles to defend against enemy air attacks. Internationally banned cluster munitions, such as those used by Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine, are also included. According to the Pentagon, weapons and equipment worth $128 million from US military stocks were newly approved. In addition, there are weapons and equipment worth $197 million that had already been approved previously.

US President Joe Biden announced during Zelensky’s visit that the first M1 Abrams battle tanks promised by the US would be delivered next week. The US government agreed in January to deliver 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Zelensky: “Exactly what our soldiers need now”

In Washington, Zelensky emphasized his gratitude for the US support on “all 575 days” of the war. The new military aid is “exactly what our soldiers need now,” he said after meeting with Biden and various Cabinet members in the White House. America is also helping to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses and prevent new attacks on his country.

However, Zelensky did not get everything he had hoped for. For the time being, Kiev has to forgo the requested ATACMS missiles, which were supposed to help the Ukrainian troops in their counteroffensive. The ATACMS have a range of up to 300 kilometers and are fired from the ground at targets on the ground – so they could have hit military and logistical targets in the rear of the front in order to disrupt the supply of the Russian occupation troops, especially in the south.

Zelenskyj travels from the USA to Canada

With this setback in his luggage, Zelenskyj then set off for Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wanted to receive him in the capital Ottawa, his office announced on Thursday evening. “Canada continues to unconditionally support the people of Ukraine in their struggle for their sovereignty and democracy, as well as our shared values ​​of respect for the rule of law, freedom and self-determination,” Trudeau said. He is looking forward to welcoming Zelenskyj to Canada.

According to media reports, it is Zelensky’s first visit to Canada since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The G7 country says it has provided Ukraine with more than 8.9 billion Canadian dollars (6.2 billion euros) since the start of the war , about a fifth of this comes from military aid. Among other things, Leopard 2 tanks, air defense and artillery systems, armored vehicles and ammunition were delivered. In addition, tens of thousands of Ukrainian military and security forces were trained by the Canadians. Since the Russian invasion, Canada has also taken in over 175,000 Ukrainians and imposed numerous sanctions against Russia.

Meeting with Senators in Washington

After taking part in the UN general debate in New York this week, Zelensky also used the stop in Washington to lobby parliamentarians for long-term US support for his country. Since his visit in December 2022, the political situation in Washington has changed. The Republicans have been in charge of the US House of Representatives since January, and there is considerable skepticism within their ranks as to whether the US should continue to pump money on a large scale into a war with no end in sight.

That’s why Zelensky also met members of Congress this time. Democratic US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the meeting that Zelensky had warned senators at the meeting about the dangers of not approving further funding for Ukraine. His colleague from the US House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, agreed with him. “It is important that we stand behind Ukraine until victory is achieved,” said the top Democrat in the chamber.

Visit to the ally under different circumstances

Shortly before Christmas, the Ukrainian president had already been a guest in Washington. Back then, he received a hero’s welcome, spoke to both chambers of Congress to the cheers of representatives and senators, and took home a large military package worth $1.85 billion – including a powerful Patriot air defense system. This unrestricted support in Parliament no longer exists.

Although the majority of Republicans in Congress support support for Ukraine, right-wing hardliners in particular are opposed to it. “The US is wasting money we don’t have to pay for this war while the EU and other world leaders are absent from the world stage,” complained Republican Senator Roger Marshall.

Ukraine reports destruction of Russian command point

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine continues. According to intelligence reports, the Ukrainian army destroyed a hidden command post of the Russian armed forces in the occupied city of Melitopol. The staff was housed in an engine factory and was destroyed by a rocket attack, Ukrainian media reported on Thursday, citing the SBU secret service.

Melitopol in the south of Ukraine serves the Russian occupation as the administrative capital for the not completely conquered Zaporizhzhia region. The Ukrainian side claimed to have injured the commander of the Russian 58th Army and his chief of staff in the attack. This claim could not be independently verified.

What is important today

Zelenskyj is also likely to appeal to Canada for further financial and military support for his country. The Ukrainian is scheduled to speak to parliament during his stay, which is scheduled to last until Friday, Trudeau’s office said. The guest will then travel from Kiev to Toronto, where he will meet with Canadian business leaders. dpa