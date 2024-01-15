Home page politics

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, speaks at a press conference as part of the fourth meeting of the National Security Advisers (NSA) on the peace formula for Ukraine. Before the start of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Ukraine and Switzerland are organizing the 4th Ukraine Peace Formula Conference there. © Hannes P. Albert/dpa

Ukraine is receiving increasing support for its peace plan. At the same time, Kiev is clearly sticking to its war goals. Meanwhile, Moscow is sulking in the corner. The news at a glance.

Davos/Kiev – Ukraine is pleased about increasing international support for its peace plan and now sees a high-level peace summit as the end goal. Nevertheless, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, drew clear red lines. “This president (Volodymyr Zelensky) and his team will never accept a freeze in the conflict,” he emphasized at the end of a conference in Davos, Switzerland. There, more than 80 countries and international organizations discussed Ukraine's proposals for lasting peace.

The focus of the conference in Davos was once again the so-called Ukraine Peace Formula. The ten-point plan calls for the withdrawal of all Russian troops, punishment for Russian war criminals, legal responsibility for Moscow politicians and officers responsible for the war, reparations and security guarantees. It was the fourth meeting of its kind.

“Ukraine does not need a frozen conflict, Ukraine needs a just peace,” Yermak said. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis emphasized that agreeing on basic principles for a peace solution on such a broad level could help bring Russia to the negotiating table one day. But there is still a long way to go until a peace solution is reached. Neither side is ready to make any concessions yet, Cassis said. Yermak also made it clear that peace negotiations with Russia are currently not possible.

In his video speech in the evening, Zelenskyj was pleased with the large number of participants at the conference in Switzerland. By participating, they affirmed “that the rules-based world order must be restored – for all people on earth, without exception.”

Governor: Russia deters Ukrainian missiles over Kursk

Meanwhile, Russia intercepted three Ukrainian missiles overnight over Russia's Kursk region near the border with Ukraine. The Russian air defense shot down the missiles, the governor of Kursk, Roman Starovoit, said on Telegram. The information could not be independently verified. There was initially no information on injuries or damage. In Ukraine's defensive battle against Russia, targets on Russian territory also repeatedly come under fire.

Russia sets conditions for negotiations with Ukraine

With a view to Davos, Russia immediately made a number of counter-demands for Moscow's possible participation in Ukraine negotiations. First and foremost, the West would have to stop supplying weapons to Kiev, said Foreign Office spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, according to the state agency Tass. In addition, anti-Russian sanctions and “Russophobic statements” must be stopped. “But if this rhetoric (from Davos) is aimed at drawing Russia into a psychedelic process that is intended to influence Russia’s principled approaches, we will not allow ourselves to be lured into this trap.”

Zelenskyj: Have the potential to win

In his evening video speech, Zelensky once again expressed his confidence about a win against Russia. “Ukraine has the potential to overcome this difficult path of war,” he said. “We have the potential to unite the world; We have the potential to win.” The main thing is to believe in your own strength. “And to Ukraine.”

Zelenskyj drew his confidence from new agreements and arms deliveries since the beginning of the year. “There are urgently needed agreements on the joint production of weapons and ammunition, particularly the sensitive issue of drones,” he said. There is also “good news” for air defense, which Zelensky did not elaborate on.

Proposal for nationwide electronic air defense in Ukraine

In view of ever new Russian attacks with drones and cruise missiles against targets in Ukraine, the air force command in Kiev has proposed comprehensive electronic air defense. Accordingly, the communities themselves could raise the funds to purchase electronic devices that could be used to jam the sensors of incoming drones. “You don't buy weapons – firearms, cannons or anti-aircraft systems – but they (the electronic devices) help save lives,” Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat said on Ukrainian television.

“A rocket can be diverted in this way and not reach its target,” Ihnat explained the effect of the electronic jamming devices. These could now easily be purchased privately. “Many civilian companies are now involved in the production of electronic systems for warfare.” Ihnat saw this as the future of air defense. “There is no reason to waste expensive missiles when you can stop the enemy in this way,” he said.

Police spokesman: Russia destroys grain warehouses in eastern Ukraine

According to official Ukrainian information, the Russian Air Force destroyed a grain warehouse in an attack in eastern Ukraine. The building in Vovchansk was hit by an aircraft bomb and largely destroyed, police spokesman Serhiy Bolvinov said on Facebook. In the town not far from the border with Russia, a grain handling building was also destroyed in the attack. “Fortunately there were no injuries,” Bolvinov wrote. A destroyed grain warehouse was visible in the attached photos. The information could not initially be independently verified.

What is important today

Zelensky is expected in Bern for talks with the Swiss government. He then travels to Davos to take part in the World Economic Summit there. Meanwhile, representatives of the emergency relief office OCHA and the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR want to inform about their plans and donation needs for Ukraine at a joint press conference in Geneva. dpa