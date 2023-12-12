Home page politics

Press Split

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj (l) speaks next to US President Joe Biden at a press conference in Washington. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

The release of new US aid is in jeopardy. Zelenskyj is urgently asking Washington for further support for his country. But Biden can't promise him anything. The news at a glance.

Washington – US President Joe Biden dampened the prospects of a quick approval of further US aid during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Biden appeared combative at a joint press conference, but admitted that he could make “no promises” but was hopeful that there would be an agreement in Congress. At the same time, he left no doubt about his fundamental position that the USA must support Ukraine.

The release of new US funds for the country attacked by Russia is currently being blocked by a dispute in the US Parliament between Republicans and Biden's Democrats. Biden said they were in negotiations with the Republicans. He urgently warned that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was counting on the USA no longer helping Ukraine. “We have to prove him wrong.”

Zelenskyj on a hopeless mission

Zelensky was in Washington for talks with a view to further US military aid. It was his third visit to the US capital since the Russian war of aggression began in February 2022. He also met members of the US Congress – including leading Republicans. They are standing in the way of approving new aid because in return they are demanding more funding from Biden to protect the US southern border and stricter rules in migration policy.

Zelensky said the signals from the talks were “more than positive.” “But we know that we have to separate words from concrete results.” However, the Republican chairman of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, made it clear after the meeting that his party’s line had not changed.

In concrete terms, this means that any possible approval of further aid is likely to be further delayed. Johnson insisted on sending his MPs on Christmas break soon. This is particularly problematic because, according to the White House, the US aid approved so far will be used up by the end of the year. It is noteworthy that Biden apparently deviated from his administration's previous language. He said: “We will continue to supply Ukraine with important weapons and equipment as long as we can.” Previously, he had always emphasized that the USA would support Ukraine “as long as it is necessary”.

But the US President never tired of using clear words to warn against an American withdrawal. “Ukraine will emerge from this war proud, free and firmly rooted in the West unless we leave.” During his visit, Zelensky was particularly concerned about the issue of air defense. He discussed this with Biden. “We want to win the air battle and break Russian air superiority,” said the Ukrainian president. Whoever controls the airspace controls the duration of the war. In response to criticism of the conduct of the war, Zelensky said there was a clear plan.

Heavy fighting around Avdiivka

Meanwhile, Ukraine remains under pressure in the fighting in the east of the country. According to the military, the situation around the city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, which has been under fire for weeks, has become even more serious, according to the military. “It is very hot. In fact, it is even hotter today than yesterday and the day before,” said the head of the local military administration, Vitaly Barabash, on Ukrainian television.

According to him, the new wave of attacks by the Russians is related to the ground that has become hard due to the recent frost, which allows the attackers to use armored vehicles. According to him, the defenders shot down dozens of vehicles. However, the pressure from the attackers remains high, also due to the use of the air force.

The fact that Avdiivka is currently the center of Russian attack efforts is also evident from the evening situation report from the Ukrainian General Staff, which recorded 37 attacks in this area alone. According to official information from Kiev, everyone was repelled. Further south in the Donetsk region, the heavily destroyed town of Mariinka continued to be attacked by Russian troops. In the north, in the Kharkiv region, the Russian attackers are trying to increase the pressure in the Kupyansk area.

Ukraine: Defense Minister and Commander-in-Chief visit front

Kiev's Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeriy Zalushnyj, visited the front in the east of the country together, according to official information. The Ministry of Defense said they had informed themselves about the current situation, honored soldiers and developed a joint action plan for further action.

At the same time, the authority published a picture of Umjerov and Saluschnyj together with Army Chief Olexander Syrskyj, in which the three demonstrate unity. Recently there have been several reports of increasing quarrels in the Ukrainian leadership and alleged rivalries between Zelensky and Saluschny. There was speculation that Zelensky wanted to replace his commander-in-chief, who was popular in polls, with Syrsky. The photo may also serve to quell such speculation.

What is important today

Heavy fighting continues in Ukraine. The fighting was particularly intense recently in the eastern Donetsk region. Meanwhile, authorities are trying to repair the damage following a hacker attack on Ukraine's largest mobile phone provider, Kyivstar. According to media reports, this may take a long time. dpa