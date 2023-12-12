Home page politics

Press Split

US President Joe Biden (r) receives Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj today. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Zelensky is in Washington and has a busy schedule. Today he wants to meet the US President and members of Congress. Because support for his country is in jeopardy. The overview.

Washington – With a view to further military aid for Ukraine in its defensive fight against Russia, US President Joe Biden will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in the White House this Tuesday. Biden had invited the Ukrainian to Washington “to underscore the United States' unwavering commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against the brutal Russian invasion,” the White House said in advance. A press conference is expected afterwards.

During his visit to the US capital, Zelensky also wants to meet with members of Congress, including the Republican leader of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson. Zelenskyj had already arrived in Washington on Monday and attended a number of appointments, for example with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva.

Austin: “America must keep its word”

At the meeting with Zelensky, Austin reiterated the United States' continued support for Ukraine in Russia's war of aggression. “We are determined to show the world that America will not hesitate in defending freedom,” he said during a speech at a university that trains military leaders. In view of the struggle in the US Congress to release further military aid, he warned: “America's commitments must be kept. America's security must be defended. And America must keep its word.”

Zelensky said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was fighting against Ukraine, but in reality he was targeting the entire free and united Europe. He is destroying the lives of people in Ukrainian cities, but his real goal is freedom. At another point in his speech, which he delivered in English, he said Ukraine has not given up and will not give up. “You can count on Ukraine, and we hope that we can count on you too.” When the free world hesitates, dictatorships rejoice.

Release of new US aid blocked

The release of new US aid to Ukraine is currently blocked by a dispute in the US Parliament. More and more Republicans are expressing doubts about support for Ukraine or rejecting it completely. According to the government in Washington, the funds for Ukraine previously approved by Parliament will be completely used up by the end of the year. It is Zelensky's third visit to Washington since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression.

IMF head Georgieva praises Ukraine

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva said at a meeting with Zelensky that Ukraine had managed to “implement and maintain sound economic policies” with the support of the international community. The Ukrainian authorities demonstrated commitment to addressing key governance and corruption issues. This is evidence of Zelensky's leadership strength.

In March, the IMF provided Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia, with a financing package worth billions. The loan program is intended to give the country access to 15.6 billion US dollars (around 14.4 billion euros). The program is part of an international aid package totaling 115 billion US dollars (around 106 billion euros) and will run for four years.

What will be important on Tuesday

Heavy fighting continues in Ukraine. The fighting was particularly intense recently in the eastern Donetsk region. dpa