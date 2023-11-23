Home page politics

The sun rises over damaged buildings in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Region. © Alex Babenko/AP/dpa

In December, the EU wants to decide whether to start accession negotiations with Ukraine. Their government is trying to prove that it is on the right track with its reforms. The overview.

Kiev – Almost a month before the decision on a possible start of EU accession negotiations with Ukraine, its President Volodymyr Zelenskyj reaffirmed his country’s efforts in all necessary reforms. At a meeting with Ukrainian government and parliamentary representatives on Wednesday, Zelenskyj said in his evening video speech that he discussed further concrete measures. “Everyone in the EU should see how serious Ukraine is and how clearly we are doing what is demanded.”

Ukraine – like its small neighboring country Moldova – is currently waiting for a decision on the start of accession negotiations. The EU Commission recommended this step in principle two weeks ago, but the governments of the EU countries still have to agree to it. A decision is expected to be made at the last regular summit of the year on December 14th and 15th.

It is currently unclear whether the decision will be positive. The main reason is that reform requirements have not yet been fully met. During a visit to Kiev on Tuesday, EU Council President Charles Michel assured both Ukraine and Moldova of full support in their efforts to get the negotiations started quickly. At the same time, however, he warned against seeing this as a sure-fire success.

Resistance: Russian student sentenced to six years in prison

Meanwhile, in Russia, a 17-year-old student was sentenced to six years in a prison camp for attempted arson attacks on military facilities. Because the high school student threw Molotov cocktails at the buildings of two district military replacement offices in protest against Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, the court in St. Petersburg found him guilty of “attempted terrorism”.

The harsh approach taken by the judiciary had already caused a stir – also because the then 16-year-old teenager had caused little damage with his actions in February of this year: In neither case did a fire break out in the military facilities.

Finland requests Frontex help for border with Russia

Finland has asked the EU border protection agency Frontex for help in view of the increasing number of undocumented migrants from Russia. The border guard said additional personnel and technical equipment would be needed. Finnish media reported that the border guard had officially asked the armed forces for help in building barbed wire barriers at the border stations. The Finnish government accuses Russia of increasingly allowing migrants – most of whom come from the Middle East – across the border to Finland, where they apply for asylum, without the necessary documents. Moscow denies this.

G20 summit: Putin rejects allegations of war in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again rejected allegations of his war of aggression in Ukraine at a virtual G20 summit. Some participants in the group of leading economic powers (G20) expressed shock in their speeches about Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, Putin said, according to the Kremlin. “Yes, of course, acts of war are always a tragedy.” We have to think about how this tragedy can be ended, he said.

The Kremlin repeatedly portrays Ukraine as a country allegedly run by “neo-Nazis” – and the change of power that followed pro-European protests in Kiev in 2014 as the trigger for the war that Putin himself started with his order to attack in February 2022. “Russia has never rejected peace talks with Ukraine,” Putin also claimed. Ukraine, on the other hand, refuses to negotiate. In fact, Russia currently occupies around a fifth of Ukrainian territory, including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed in 2014. For Kiev, a withdrawal of Russian troops is a condition for lasting peace. Moscow rejects this.

What will be important on Thursday

Heavy fighting continues in the east and south of Ukraine. Russia’s war of aggression will also be the subject of a two-day summit that representatives from the European Union and Canada will hold starting this Thursday in the Canadian city of St. John’s in Newfoundland. dpa