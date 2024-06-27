Home page politics

Ukraine wants to bridge the time until it joins NATO with security agreements. There are already many. Now a major new agreement is to be added. The news at a glance.

Kiev/Brussels – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend political talks in Brussels this Thursday. As several EU officials told the German Press Agency, an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and the EU is also to be signed. The text was approved on Monday evening by the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the EU Member States and then formally adopted.

It is possible that Zelensky will also temporarily attend the summit of the heads of state and government of the 27 EU states on Thursday as a guest. There has been no confirmation of this at this point. Ukraine is a candidate for EU membership and is hoping to be accepted quickly.

Ukrainian media also report that Zelensky is expected in Brussels. The agreement on security agreements is the result of an initiative by members of the G7 group of Western economic powers. On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania last year, they agreed that individual states should conclude bilateral agreements with Ukraine in order to guarantee its long-term security. The EU joined in.

Several security agreements – including with the USA

Countries such as Great Britain, Germany and France made a start in January and February. On the sidelines of the G7 summit in mid-June, an agreement was reached with the most important partner to help Ukraine join NATO. The USA and Ukraine concluded a security agreement with a term of ten years. In it, the Americans promised Kyiv, among other things, further military support, cooperation with regard to the arms industry and the exchange of intelligence information. US President Joe Biden and Zelensky signed the agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit in southern Italy.

The bilateral agreements guarantee Ukraine arms deliveries, financial aid and political cooperation, among other things. They are intended to help bridge the period until the country’s desired accession to NATO. Germany has, for example, promised Ukraine to continue and expand its military support – including through further arms deliveries and the training of Ukrainian soldiers.

Most recently, Zelensky was in Brussels at the end of May to sign a security agreement between his country and Belgium. Among other things, the agreement promises Ukraine the delivery of 30 F-16 fighter jets. The handover is set to begin this year and the delivery is set to be completed in 2028.

Agreement so far without security guarantees

With the agreement, the United States promised Ukraine further help against Russia’s war of aggression and potential future attacks, but without providing any security guarantees. The US government says it is concerned with enabling Ukraine to continue to defend itself. The agreement also makes no commitments to supply specific weapons systems. The text of the planned agreement with the EU was not initially known.

The agreement with the USA broadly regulates cooperation between the two countries at all possible levels, including with regard to military equipment, training and maneuvers. At the same time, Ukraine is called upon to implement various reforms: for example in the areas of justice, law enforcement and the fight against corruption, but also in military capabilities and structures in order to achieve NATO standards in the future.

“The United States reaffirms that Ukraine’s future lies in NATO,” says the document published by the US government. However, it is also clear that from the US perspective, Ukraine still has a long way to go before it joins the military alliance. The US government viewed the agreement with Kyiv as a message to Moscow that it is committed to continued and long-term support for Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and has been waging a large-scale war of aggression against its neighboring country ever since. No country has yet given real security guarantees. The power apparatus in Moscow had dismissed the agreements as gestures of solidarity with Ukraine, with no concrete consequences for the country’s security. Russia is against Ukraine joining NATO because it says it sees its security threatened by it. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin had named the demilitarization of the country as one of the war aims. Russia has occupied large parts of the east and south of the country.

Ukraine is making intensive efforts to become a NATO member. However, it is unlikely that the country will soon be accepted into the military alliance, partly because of the war. Ukraine is hoping for security guarantees. In the defense alliance, all NATO states are obliged to provide military assistance in the event of an attack. dpa