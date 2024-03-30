Home page politics

There was a complete power outage in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. © Yevhen Titov/AP/dpa

Russia's army is again increasingly targeting Ukraine's energy supply. There are emergency power shutdowns in several regions. The news at a glance.

Kiev – As a result of Russian attacks, emergency power shutdowns have again occurred in several Ukrainian areas. The electricity supplier DTEK and regional authorities reported shortages in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Poltava on Saturday evening. Kharkiv in the east, which is currently particularly hard hit by Russian shelling, also continues to have problems with its energy supply.

In his evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyj spoke of “hideous attacks” by the Russian army and once again urgently asked for more international help in protecting his country’s energy infrastructure.

“We have sent the necessary signals and specific requests to all our partners who have the necessary air defense systems and missiles,” he said. “America, Europe and other partners know exactly what we need.”

After more than two years of aggressive war, Russia's army is now increasingly targeting the Ukrainian energy infrastructure in order to paralyze the population's supply of electricity and heat. Kiev therefore also speaks of “energy terror”. On Sunday night there was another air alert in all parts of the country.

Klitschko warns: “Kiev remains a target for Putin”

Two years after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region around Kiev, Mayor Vitali Klitschko sees the danger of a renewed offensive by the attackers towards the Ukrainian capital.

“Kiev was a target and remains a target for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin because the capital is the heart of the country,” Klitschko told Bild am Sonntag. At the same time, he emphasized: “We know that and we are much better prepared than we were two years ago for possible new attacks.” Klitschko said that all scenarios always have to be taken into account.

After the Russians withdrew from the Kiev suburbs in spring 2022, a massacre of hundreds of civilians in the small town of Butscha became known. It is considered one of the worst crimes ever in this war, which Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin started on February 24, 2022.

London: Moscow recruits 30,000 people a month

According to British experts, the Russian military is recruiting around 30,000 people per month for its war of aggression in Ukraine. This emerged from the daily intelligence report from the Ministry of Defense in London.

Moscow will be able to continue to compensate for losses among its soldiers and continue its attacks in the war of attrition against Ukraine, said the message distributed on X (formerly Twitter). As a result, Russia continues to have a quantitative advantage over the Ukrainians in terms of ammunition and equipment.

The Russians can therefore continue to advance gradually to the west of the town of Avdiivka, which was recently captured by the Russian attackers, the statement continued. At the end of March, the villages of Tonenke and Orlivka most likely also fell into Russian hands. Others are therefore contested.

