A United States Air Force aircraft rolls out to take off at the US Air Base Ramstein. Numerous defense ministers and senior military officials are once again discussing further support for Ukraine. © Boris Roessler/dpa

More than two years after the start of the Russian war of aggression, further aid for Ukraine is being discussed in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate. An overview of the night's events.

Ramstein/Kiev – Numerous defense ministers and high-ranking military officials are again discussing further support for Ukraine in the war against Russia at the US air force base in Ramstein today. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin invited the members of the so-called Ukraine Contact Group to the conference at the largest air base outside the United States.

Germany and Great Britain also belong to this group. As at previous meetings in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, representatives from states that are not members of NATO are also expected.

European foreign ministers approve military aid for Ukraine

The foreign ministers of the EU countries have made the official decision to continue joint financing of military equipment and training for Ukraine. The decision is intended to guarantee support services such as the delivery of weapons and ammunition worth at least five billion euros. A basic political agreement on this had already been reached last week.

Specifically, it is planned to create a special support fund for Ukraine within the so-called European Peace Facility (EFF). This financing instrument can be used to reimburse EU member states for military support to Ukraine attacked by Russia and to pay for joint orders. In his evening video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude for the new aid that will benefit defense efforts this year.

Putin celebrates election victory and Crimean annexation on Red Square

After the presidential election in Russia, which was criticized as a farce, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin celebrated his victory and the tenth anniversary of the annexation of the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. “I congratulate you on the holiday. “Long live Russia!” shouted Putin on Red Square in Moscow in front of thousands of people who were cheering and waving Russian flags. The 71-year-old Kremlin leader, who has been in power for around a quarter of a century, also brought his three opponents Nikolai Kharitonov, Vladislav Davankov and Leonid Slutsky onto the stage, who were considered to have no chance in the election from the outset and also realized this pointed to the Kremlin line.

In the presidential election, which ran from Friday to Sunday and was classified by observers as undemocratic, Putin ended up with a record result of more than 87 percent and thus secured a fifth term in office. Real opposition members were not allowed as candidates. Independent election observers also complained that the election was characterized by propaganda, coercion and fraud.

Another death in the Russian border region

According to authorities, four people were killed by shelling from Ukraine in the Russian border region of Belgorod. Despite the use of Russian anti-aircraft defense, there were direct hits on the village of Nikolskoye, about 20 kilometers from the border, wrote regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on his Telegram channel.

Freezing the war? Pistorius distances himself from Mützenich

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) has distanced himself from the statements made by SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich about freezing the war in Ukraine. “It would only help Putin in the end,” Pistorius said after meeting Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz in Warsaw. This is a position that one can take in order to speak out for peace. “But there cannot be a dictated peace and no peace that leads to it, or a ceasefire or a freeze in which Putin emerges stronger at the end and continues the conflict whenever he pleases.”

Mützenich asked last Thursday in the Bundestag debate about a delivery of Taurus cruise missiles: “Isn't it time that we not only talk about how to wage a war, but also think about how to freeze a war and Can end it later?” He had already been criticized for this from the ranks of the coalition partners Greens and FDP.

What is important today

In addition to the conference in Ramstein, the focus is also on Lausanne, Switzerland: There the head of the International Olympic Committee is discussing the question of whether athletes from Russia can take part in the opening ceremony of the Summer Games in Paris. dpa