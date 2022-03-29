Home page politics

A Ukrainian soldier stands amid rubble in an office in the Kharkiv regional administration building. © Svet Jacqueline/ZUMA Press Wire Service/dpa

In Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, new negotiations are pending between the two countries. The Kremlin opposes speculation about the use of nuclear weapons. The developments at a glance.

Kyiv – Fighting continues in many Ukrainian cities ahead of a new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyj spoke on Tuesday night of a tense situation despite some military successes by the Ukrainians.

According to Selenskyj, the Russian units were repelled from the city of Irpin near Kyiv, which had been fought over for weeks. However, fighting continued there and in other parts of the country. Russian troops controlled the north of Kiev region, had resources and forces. They tried to rebuild shattered units. The situation also remains “very difficult” in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donbass and southern Ukraine regions. Selenskyj again called for tougher sanctions against Russia because of the war of aggression that began more than a month ago.

Volunteers in Mykolaiv take a short cigarette break. © Petros Giannakouris/AP/dpa

According to their own statements, the Ukrainian armed forces are trying to ward off attacks by Russian units in several places. According to the situation report of the Ukrainian general staff, which was published on Facebook, the Russian advance on the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region in the south-east of the country and on the small town of Barvinkove in the Kharkiv region, about an hour’s drive away, are in the process of being stopped.

Kremlin: No plans to use nuclear weapons

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov countered speculation that Moscow could use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. “No one in Russia thinks about using nuclear weapons, or even the idea of ​​using them,” he said in an interview with US television network PBS. Russia would only resort to the nuclear arsenal if there was a “threat to its existence”.

Ukrainian soldiers ride on a tank near the city of Trostianets. © Felipe Dana/AP/dpa

The state existence of Russia and the events in Ukraine have “nothing to do with each other”. Concern in the West about Moscow’s possible nuclear weapons plans increased when Putin ordered the Russian nuclear forces to be on alert at the start of the war of aggression in Ukraine.

Half a million Ukrainians have returned since the war began

According to the Ukrainian border police, around 510,000 people have returned from abroad since the start of the Russian war of aggression. In the past week alone there were 110,000 people, a spokesman for the authority told the daily newspaper “Welt”.

Eight out of ten travelers are men. Most come from Poland. Before the war began, around 44 million people lived in Ukraine. According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, around 3.9 million people have fled abroad.

IAEA: Ukraine reports no damage to nuclear material in Kharkiv

A recent shelling damaged a nuclear research facility in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, but its small amount of nuclear material remained intact. This was announced by the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, on Monday evening, citing information from the Ukrainian nuclear regulatory authority.

That will be important on Tuesday

Around four and a half weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moscow and Kyiv will start a new round of negotiations in Turkey on Tuesday. The delegations from Russia and Ukraine will meet at around 9:30 a.m. CEST on Tuesday morning at the President’s Dolmabahce office in Istanbul, the Turkish presidential office announced on Monday evening.

Before the talks begin, the Turkish side wants to meet with the delegations, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a cabinet meeting in Ankara. dpa