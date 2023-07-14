Home page politics

Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in Vilnius. © Pavel Golovkin/AP/dpa

According to President Zelenskyy, other countries will quickly join the G7 security pact with Ukraine. Kremlin boss Putin, on the other hand, downplays the importance of Western arms aid. The news at a glance.

KIEV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees broad international support for a security pact in favor of his country beyond the G7 countries.

Since the NATO summit in Lithuania, the group of seven major Western democracies has “already been joined by six other countries within a short period of time,” Zelensky said in his evening video address. He named Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Spain and the Czech Republic. In Vilnius, the major industrial nations of the G7 had pledged protection to Ukraine.

Selenskyj was optimistic that other countries would take part. Together with the USA, a list of those willing to help will be drawn up. The G7 Security Pact provides for long-term financial and military assistance to Ukraine, including modern equipment for the air and naval forces.

Zelenskyy also mentioned the endangered international grain agreement. He invited South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa by telephone to participate in the “Grain from Ukraine” initiative. There was agreement on the need to extend the agreement. He once again accused Russia of taking the world hostage by threatening to let the agreement expire.

Putin: Russia is considering extending the grain deal

According to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, the extension of the grain agreement with Ukraine is dependent on the fulfillment of promises made to Russia. “We are thinking about how to proceed, there are still a few days to go,” Putin said in an interview on state television published by pro-Kremlin correspondent Pavel Sarubin on his Telegram channel.

He said there was a possibility to suspend Russia’s participation in the agreement until the promises made to Moscow under the agreement were actually fulfilled.

After the start of its war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia also blocked the neighboring country’s seaports. As Ukraine is a major agricultural exporter, concerns about rising food prices and hunger crises in the poorest countries grew worldwide. Last summer, the so-called grain agreement was negotiated with the mediation of the United Nations and Turkey, which allows Kiev to export grain by sea – albeit to a limited extent.

In return, Moscow demanded relief from sanctions for its fertilizer and food exports, such as insurance, freight and financing. “Nothing, I want to emphasize that absolutely nothing was done,” Putin complained in the interview. The Black Sea Grains Initiative expires on Monday without an extension.

Putin: Kiev has the right to security, but not at the expense of Moscow

Against the background of his war of aggression against Ukraine, Putin said in principle that the neighboring country had the right to safeguard its security. However, this should not endanger Russia’s security, he said in an interview with state television. “Ukraine’s membership in NATO creates a threat to Russia’s security,” Putin claimed, citing this as one reason for the start of the war.

NATO membership does not make Ukraine any safer either, but only leads to further tensions in the world, the Kremlin chief said. Ukraine wants to join the western military alliance primarily to protect itself from the threat from Russia. At the NATO summit in Vilnius, Kiev did not receive an invitation to join the alliance. Instead, there were security guarantees from the G7 states of the most powerful economic nations. In addition, the NATO states promised further arms aid to Ukraine.

Putin: Western tanks burn better than T-72

According to Putin, Western weapons are not decisive for the war. Since the start of the Kiev counter-offensive in early June alone, the Russian military has destroyed 311 Ukrainian tanks. At least a third of these come from Western production, including German Leopard main battle tanks.

The Ukrainian soldiers would no longer want to climb into Western tanks because they would be shot down first. “And they also burn like everyone else, even better than the Soviet-made tanks – the well-known T-72,” Putin claimed.

According to Western military experts, at the beginning of the year Russia still had a three to two advantage in terms of tanks. Recently, however, the numbers are said to have adjusted.

Cluster munitions arrived in Ukraine from the USA

Meanwhile, the cluster munitions promised by the USA arrived in Ukraine as another element important to the war. “We just got them. We haven’t used them yet,” Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said in an interview with US broadcaster CNN. The Ukrainian leadership will now decide where it can be deployed. The USA announced the deliveries last week, which was also criticized in partner countries. Several NATO countries – including Germany – have outlawed the use of these weapons through an international agreement.

What is important today

With the cluster munitions that have arrived, the Ukraine hopes to be able to accelerate its major offensive to recapture its own areas in the east and south. Russia’s troops continue to resist along the fortified front lines of defense. dpa