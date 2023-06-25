Home page politics

Soldiers from the Wagner Group military company sit in their military vehicles as they prepare to leave a compound at the headquarters of the Southern Military District on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

The power struggle between mercenary boss Prigozhin and President Putin seems to have been settled, and Prigozhin should be allowed to leave Russia. Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine continues. The news at a glance.

Moscow – The armed uprising of Russian mercenaries against their own state leadership in the middle of the Ukraine war seems to have been short-lived. Only a few hours after the start of the advance towards Moscow, mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin gave the order for his notorious private army to withdraw on Saturday evening.

Shortly thereafter, the mercenaries gave up the positions they had held in southern Russia. Prigozhin himself will go unhindered to neighboring Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday, according to the Russian news agency Interfax. As a guarantee for the free withdrawal, the former confidante of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin has “the word of the president”.

Although Putin had announced that the insurgents would be punished that morning, the Kremlin made different statements in the evening. The fighters of the Wagner troop should not be prosecuted in view of their merits at the front in Ukraine, as Peskov assured. Rather, some of the mercenaries are being offered a contract to serve in the Russian armed forces.

Lukashenko as mediator

According to his own statements, the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko had persuaded Prigozhin to give up his uprising. Lukashenko offered to be a mediator because he had known Prigozhin personally for around 20 years, Peskov said. Prigozhin himself did not comment directly on this. It was not clear whether and when he wanted to leave southern Russia for Belarus.

Shortly before, the mercenary boss had announced that he would stop his units from advancing on the Russian capital Moscow. “Our columns are turning and heading back to the camps in the opposite direction,” he said in a voice message published by his press service on Telegram. So far, “not a drop of our fighters’ blood” has been shed. “Now the moment has come when blood could be shed.” That’s why it’s time to turn the columns around.

At first it was not clear whether, in addition to impunity, other concessions were being made or at least promised to Prigozhin in order to stop his troops from advancing on Moscow. He was long considered a loyal companion of Putin, an untouchable figure in the Russian power structure, until the Kremlin chief called him a “traitor” on Saturday morning – and thus publicly dropped him.

Mercenaries withdraw

The Wagner troops gave up their positions in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, which they had held until early Sunday morning. To the applause of the civilian population, the first vehicles with mercenaries first left the headquarters of the Russian Military Command South – which they had only occupied hours earlier – before later tanks and combat vehicles also left the city centre.

According to official information, all roadblocks on the access roads around Moscow were lifted early Sunday morning. However, the city administration continued to adhere to the work-free Monday originally decreed by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin for security reasons.

British ex-general warns of attacks from Belarus

Meanwhile, ex-British General Richard Dannatt has warned of an attack by fighters from Wagner’s private army on Ukraine from Belarus if many mercenaries follow their boss Yevgeny Prigozhin into exile. The fact that Prigozhin is now moving to Belarus after the end of the uprising against the Kremlin is cause for concern, the former chief of staff told Sky News. If he gathers an “effective force” around him there, that would be a threat again. The Wagner mercenaries have been one of Russia’s most important troops in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

“Although it appears that this matter is closed, I think it is anything but and that the aftershocks will be felt for quite some time,” the ex-general said. “(Ukraine) needs to watch their flank closely and make sure they have some maneuverable units so they can repel another attack from the direction of Belarus.” Prigozhin had suddenly ended his troops’ march on Moscow on Saturday evening. According to an agreement with the Kremlin, he should be allowed to travel to Belarus without punishment.

Fighters alongside regular troops

The power struggle between Prigozhin and the Russian army leadership, which had been smoldering for months, escalated on Saturday night. The 62-year-old accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering an attack on a Wagner force military camp, risking the deaths of a “large number” of militants. The notorious mercenary unit fought alongside regular Russian troops in Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and most notably played an important role in the capture of the town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

However, there has been a dispute over competencies and ammunition supplies for months. Prigozhin repeatedly snubbed the army leadership with public criticism and malice – an unprecedented occurrence in Putin’s Russia, where voices critical of the government are systematically silenced. Nevertheless, Putin let him do it for a long time.

After the alleged attack on the Wagner camp, which the Ministry of Defense in Moscow immediately denied, Prigozhin announced a “march of justice” to punish those responsible. On Saturday, his troops first occupied military facilities in Rostov-on-Don. It later became known that other units had marched towards Moscow. According to Prigozhin, the heads of his units were recently only around 200 kilometers from the Russian capital.

No influence on the war?

According to the Russian leadership, the progress of the war against Ukraine has not been influenced by the Prigozhin uprising. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was also not aware of any change in the president’s attitude towards Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Prigozhin accused the minister and Chief of Staff Valeri Gerasimov of incompetence and blamed them for the many setbacks on the battlefield.

From Ukraine, Russian military reported heavy fighting in the Kupyansk region in the east of the country. Russian artillery repeatedly prevented troop movements in Ukraine on Saturday, it was said, while attack helicopters fired rockets inflicted losses on the Ukrainian units. The information could not be independently verified.

The death toll after the attack on Kiev has risen to five, according to Ukrainian sources. Two more bodies were found in a badly damaged high-rise, said Mayor Vitali Klitschkomit. The search for more victims continued. Three bodies had already been recovered on Saturday. Eleven residents sustained injuries. Russia has been waging a war of aggression against its neighbor for 16 months.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is shortening her trip to South Africa, which was originally planned to last two days, because of the power struggle in Russia. The minister had “postponed her planned departure to South Africa by one day in order to attend a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday morning in view of the latest developments in Russia,” said a spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office late Saturday evening in Berlin. Baerbock now wants to leave for South Africa on Monday afternoon. dpa