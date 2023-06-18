Home page politics

“Germany, thank you (…) for your continued strength in protecting lives from Russian rocket terror,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address. © Vadim Ghirda/AP

When it comes to liberating occupied territories, Ukraine is dependent on weapons from the West. Selenskyj thanks several countries for their continued support – including Germany. The news at a glance.

Kyiv/St. Petersburg – Amidst the ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked western partners for the continued military aid. In his evening video speech, Zelenskyi also explicitly mentioned Germany, which had just announced the delivery of 64 more Patriot-type guided missiles for air defense systems to the attacked country.

In the heavily flooded southern Ukrainian region of Cherson, the number of deaths continued to rise a week and a half after the devastating dam destruction. In St. Petersburg, Russia, an African delegation met with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to present their peace initiative for Ukraine – which was not accompanied by particularly high hopes.

Selenskyj thanks Germany – Ambassador calls for more weapons

“Germany, thank you (…) for your continued strength in protecting lives from Russian rocket terror,” said Zelenskyy. However, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, had previously pointed out that his country needed more Western support to defend itself against Russia: “Western support is essential for our survival. But it’s not enough: you can imagine, we have two Iris-T systems, a couple of patriots,” Makeiev told the Berliner Zeitung, referring to the two air defense systems.

Although Kiev is well protected, elsewhere more anti-aircraft systems, armored vehicles and tanks are needed. The diplomat reiterated Ukraine’s demand for fighter jets and long-range ammunition.

Dam destruction: death toll continues to rise

About a week and a half after the destruction of the important Kakhovka dam, the number of fatalities in the southern Ukrainian region of Cherson continued to rise. The Ukrainian authorities are now reporting 16 deaths as a result of the devastating floods, and the Russian occupiers on the other side of the Dnipro River 29. Dozens of residents are still missing.

Ukraine accuses Russia of deliberately blowing up the dam, and many international experts also believe this is likely. Moscow denies that.

African delegation calls on Moscow to negotiate

During a visit to St. Petersburg, Russia, representatives of several African countries called on Russia to start negotiations with Ukraine. “We would like to encourage you to start negotiations with Ukraine,” said the head of the African Union and President of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, according to the Interfax agency at a meeting with Kremlin chief Putin. South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa said: “We are convinced that the time has come for both sides to start negotiations and end this war.”

According to the delegation, which also includes representatives from Egypt, Senegal, Zambia, the Republic of Congo and Uganda, it has drawn up a ten-point plan as part of its peace initiative. According to the state news agency Tass, Putin spoke of a “balanced approach by the African friends in the Ukraine crisis”. However, after almost 16 months of Russian war of aggression, the hope of success is extremely slim. Before their visit to St. Petersburg, the delegation visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Friday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned of a false peace in Ukraine. “We all want this war to end. But for peace to be lasting, it must be fair,” Stoltenberg told Welt am Sonntag. “Peace cannot mean freezing the conflict and accepting a deal dictated by Russia. Only Ukraine alone can define the conditions that are acceptable,” stressed the NATO Secretary General. “The more occupied territory Ukraine can liberate, the better cards it has at the negotiating table to achieve a just and lasting peace,” he added.

