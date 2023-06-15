Home page politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again called for his country to join NATO. © Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy underlines his country’s NATO ambitions. Meanwhile, there is confusion about a confidante of Chechnya’s ruler Kadyrov. The news at a glance.

Kiev – Against the background of the Russian war of aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again called for his country to join NATO quickly.

In his daily video address, he said he had discussed a common line for the NATO summit in Vilnius in July with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda. “This is precisely the moment when Russian assumptions that someone in NATO is still afraid of Russia should be completely shattered,” he said.

Fears and false consideration towards Moscow fueled “Russia’s aggressive ambitions,” said Zelenskyy. However, Ukraine has shown how this aggression can be neutralized – and thus also contributed to strengthening NATO.

All ruins must be rebuilt

In addition, the Ukrainian head of state reported on preparations for a conference in London intended to help rebuild his country. His concern is to rebuild all the ruins in Ukraine. “If the ruins disappear, not only the attacker loses, but also the idea of ​​aggression,” he said.

He again criticized the insufficient enforcement of sanctions against Russia. As the day before, he responded to a Russian missile strike – this time against the port city of Odessa. Many components of these rockets came from abroad. Zelenskyy argued that if the sanctions were consistently enforced, Russia would no longer be able to shell Ukraine.

Kiev reports high Russian losses after Ukrainian offensive

The Ukrainian military inflicted heavy casualties on the occupying Russian forces during its offensive – at least that’s what the government claims. “Despite false Russian reports to the contrary, the Ukrainian army suffered only a fraction of the casualties during its offensive compared to the occupiers,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar wrote on Telegram. According to them, the ratio in the Bakhmut area is almost 1:9, in southern Ukraine it is a good 1:5. This information cannot be verified independently.

In the past few days, the Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that it has thwarted the Ukrainian offensive and inflicted heavy casualties on the attacking troops. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin spoke of “catastrophic losses” for Kiev – apparently referring to the ministry’s figures. Maljar denied these statements and described them as part of a disinformation campaign aimed at demoralization.

Judging by the media reports, the Ukrainian offensive, which has been going on since the beginning of June, is making slow progress. The troops were able to conquer some towns in the south of the Ukraine and pushed back the Russians on the flanks at Bakhmut. However, the Ukrainians have not yet succeeded in breaking through at the front. In the south of Ukraine, heavy rains are also hampering the advance of the troops.

Posse about confidants of Chechen chief Kadyrov

Meanwhile, Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov caused confusion with a search report for his cousin, Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov. First the head of the Russian republic wrote that Delimkhanov had disappeared in the war zone in Ukraine. He just couldn’t find him. “He does not answer.”

Hours later, Kadyrov then claimed on Telegram that Delimkhanov had neither disappeared nor been killed, “not even injured”. He fueled the rumors about his cousin’s disappearance primarily to fool the Ukrainian media.

Kadyrov’s fighters, notorious for their particular brutality, are fighting in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and have recently been deployed to Marjinka in particular. The small town west of Donetsk, which has now been largely destroyed, has been tried by Russian troops for months.

Russia: Fire at thermal power plant leads to electricity shortages in Rostov

Meanwhile, a fire has broken out in a thermal power plant in southern Russia near the border with Ukraine. According to the Russian civil defense, around 150 employees of the power plant in Novocherkassk were evacuated yesterday. Operations have been temporarily suspended. The governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, reported on Telegram that three workers were injured. Videos from the scene published on the Internet showed plumes of black smoke rising from the roof of the power plant.

Civil protection spoke on Telegram of a gas leak as the cause of the fire and ruled out “external influence”. Recently, several industrial plants had gone up in flames after drone attacks.

The thermal power plant is the main energy supplier of the Rostov region. Due to the fire-related shutdown of the power plant, the population of the region must expect power shortages, Golubev wrote. Local Russian media reported yesterday about widespread power cuts in the region. News channels circulated photos of stationary electric buses in Rostov.

What is important today:

NATO defense ministers meet in Brussels. Another topic will be the coordination of further military aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine itself, fighting continues in the south of the country, where Zelensky’s troops want to recapture occupied areas. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, is actually expected there to inspect the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. After the destruction of the Kachowka dam, the reservoir, from which the nuclear power plant draws its cooling water, continues to melt.

After Grossi’s visit was postponed yesterday for security reasons, it’s unclear when the Argentine will show up there. A consultant to the Russian nuclear company Rosenergoatom told the state news agency Tass that Grossi would “very likely” inspect the nuclear power plant on Thursday. dpa