Ukrainian soldiers sit in an army trench on the outskirts of Mykolayiv. © Petros Giannakouris/AP/dpa

Ukraine cannot beat Russian troops with encouraging words from the West alone. President Zelenskyj once again calls for heavy weapons. The developments at a glance.

KIEV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again called on the international community to supply heavy weapons.

Both in a video conference with the Polish head of state Andrzej Duda and in a video message, he called for combat aircraft and tanks for the Ukrainian armed forces. “Ukraine cannot shoot down Russian missiles with shotguns and machine guns,” Zelenskyi underscored the demand for heavy weapons. He warned that otherwise the Russian military could pose a later threat to NATO’s neighbors. “In order to fight on an equal footing with the enemy’s forces in the air, you need both quantitative and technological upgrades,” said the Ukrainian Air Force leadership, underlining the demand for fighter jets. “We’re closing the airspace ourselves, just give us some guns.”

Zelenskyy: Moscow is pursuing “de-russification”

According to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, with its warfare directed against the civilian population, Russia is doing everything to “de-Russify” Ukraine for this and all following generations. “Where Russian has always been a part of everyday life alongside Ukrainian, in the east of our country, where they (the Russians) are currently turning peaceful cities into ruins, Russia is doing everything possible to de-Russify our territory,” Zelenskyy said Information from “Ukrainska Pravda”. In Soviet times, Russian was the dominant language in Ukraine. With the so-called Orange Revolution in 2004, the Ukrainians remembered their own language, which differs significantly from Russian.

British Foreign Secretary wants to increase pressure on Putin

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss wants to put more pressure on Russia and President Vladimir Putin to bring the country to the negotiating table. “We need to step up our sanctions. We need to send more arms to Ukraine,” Truss said in an interview with Britain’s Sunday Telegraph. Then, when the time came for negotiations, the UK should play a crucial role in supporting Ukraine. “Putin needs to be put under even more pressure,” she said.

London: Russia continues to rely on standoff ammunition

Russian air and missile forces continue to shell targets across Ukraine, including in densely populated areas, British sources said. Russia continues to rely on so-called standoff ammunition, which is fired from Russian airspace so that its own aircraft are not exposed to Ukrainian air defenses, according to an update from the British Ministry of Defense, citing intelligence information that was published on Sunday night.

Research reactor in Kharkiv under attack again

According to local media reports, the “Neutron Source” nuclear research reactor in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has again come under artillery fire. “Assessing the extent of the damage is impossible because of the continuous hostilities in the vicinity of the nuclear facility,” the State Nuclear Inspectorate said. The plant was damaged in a bomb attack almost two weeks ago and the power supply was cut off. However, the reactor had already been shut down to a so-called subcritical state at the beginning of the war.

Already twelve journalists killed

Twelve journalists have died in Ukraine since the war broke out a month ago. Another ten reporters were injured in the course of the fighting, some seriously, said Attorney General Iryna Venediktova on her Facebook page. “Telling the world the truth about Putin’s aggression is deadly – 12 journalists have already died in the war,” she wrote. According to their reading, the reporters were killed by the Russian military. This information could not be independently verified. According to the investigations so far, at least 56 media representatives have been attacked, including 15 foreigners.

