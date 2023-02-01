Home page politics

A boy stands on a destroyed Russian tank in downtown Kiev. © Daniel Cole/AP/dpa

Regardless of the fierce fighting at the moment, Kyiv is not losing sight of its goal of joining the EU. President Zelenskyj is hoping for more concrete perspectives from an upcoming summit. The overview.

KIEV – Amidst the Russian invasion, which has been going on for almost a year now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to press ahead with his country’s planned EU accession. Kyiv is expecting “news” from an EU-Ukraine summit later this week, said Zelenskyy in his evening video address.

France meanwhile announces the delivery of further howitzers. And in view of the chaotic mobilization of recruits in many places last fall, Moscow acknowledged the illegal conscription of thousands of men. Germany’s Vice Chancellor speaks out against the delivery of fighter jets to Kyiv.

Zelenskyj: Expect decisions from our EU partners

“We expect decisions from our partners in the European Union that (…) correspond to our progress. Progress, which is obviously there – even in spite of the large-scale war,” said Zelenskyy. He reiterated that reforms are being worked on in Kyiv.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the neighboring country. The war has increased the desire among many Ukrainians to join the EU soon. The country has been a candidate for EU membership since June. Associated with this, however, are conditions, among other things, in the fight against corruption.

Habeck speaks out against fighter jets for Ukraine

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) has spoken out against the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine. In the ZDF program “Markus Lanz” Habeck spoke of a “balancing act” between the “maximum support” of Ukraine without Germany itself becoming a party to the war. “And of course it’s not entirely clear where the line goes there.”

According to Habeck, from what he knows, Ukraine needs the maintenance of the West for modern Western fighter jets, which could then “probably” go a step too far. It is right to supply main battle tanks to Ukraine. “But there is a difference between war tanks and fighter jets.”

France delivers twelve more Caesar howitzers

France delivers twelve more Caesar howitzers to Ukraine. This was announced by France’s Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu during a visit by his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Resnikov to Paris. France has already delivered 18 of these howitzers to Ukraine and has now freed up tens of millions of euros for the maintenance of the guns, Lecornu said. In addition, Ukraine is to receive a GM 200 air surveillance radar and fuel supplies from France.

Greece does not supply Leopard tanks

Greece will not supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine because of tensions with Turkey. This was announced by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a visit to Japan. “We will not give Leopard-2s for the simple reason that they are absolutely necessary to our defense strategy,” Mitsotakis said. Relations between Greece and Turkey are currently going through a very tense phase due to a dispute over sovereign rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Moscow admits: Thousands of men wrongly mobilized

Russia has admitted that since last fall it has wrongly conscripted several thousand men into the army for the war against Ukraine. “More than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized were brought back home – including those who should not have been called up for health reasons,” Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said at a meeting with Putin.

Critical observers assume, however, that significantly more people were illegally recruited during the mobilization ordered by Putin last September – and may never have returned. Especially in the first few weeks, chaotic conditions in the district military replacement offices were described in many places. They had drafted a total of 300,000 men for the front across the country.

Ukraine: A good 13,000 people prevented from leaving the country

According to their own statements, the Ukrainian border guards have prevented more than 13,000 people from leaving the country since the Russian invasion last year. “In total, more than 9,100 people have been arrested at the green border since February 24,” said authority spokesman Andriy Demchenko. Most of them were picked up at the border sections with Romania and Moldova. As part of the general mobilization at the beginning of the war, a ban on leaving the country was imposed for conscript Ukrainians between the ages of 18 and 60, with a few exceptions.

