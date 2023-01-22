Home page politics

President Zelenskyj bids farewell to his deceased Interior Minister Monastyrskyj. © Ukraine Presidency/Planet Pix/Zuma Press/dpa

Ukraine faces a new Russian offensive. Corruption scandals in their own ranks also undermine demands on the West. The current developments.

Kyiv/Moscow – While Moscow is reporting minor successes in its campaign of conquest against Ukraine, the leadership in Kyiv is preoccupied with itself.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bids an emotional farewell to his Interior Minister, who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday. Meanwhile, two ministries, including the Ministry of Defence, which is so important for the war, are being shaken by corruption scandals.

Zelenskyj mourns the dead interior minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi bid an emotional farewell to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who died in a helicopter crash. “Every day we lose people who we will always remember and who we regret not being able to bring back,” Zelenskyy said in his daily video address on Saturday. The 44-year-old was also previously at the memorial service for the victims of the crash.

In contrast to most of the other video messages that he had spread since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression, Zelenskyy made no reference to current events at the front or to the demands made on the West, where a sharp debate is going on, especially in Germany, about tank deliveries to Ukraine .

Instead, Zelenskyy recalled the many victims that the war has claimed so far, and he addressed an emotional message to his compatriots. He wishes that all Ukrainians feel the loss. He wishes “that we feel how many lives, how many clever people the war costs. I want us all to honor her memory today…” the President said.

Suspected corruption in the Ukrainian army

According to official information, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov is to address reports in front of the parliament in Kyiv about overpriced food purchases for the army. Reznikov has been invited to a hearing, Vice-Chair of the Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Reconnaissance Marjana Besugla told national broadcaster Suspilne Media on Saturday. In addition, the Court of Auditors will take a close look at the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, media reports in Kyiv caused a stir that the Defense Ministry was buying food to feed its soldiers at prices up to three times higher than retail prices in stores. The contract for 13 billion hryvnia (a good 300 million euros) is said to be about feeding the soldiers at the front, but in the rear.

Ukrainian deputy minister in custody in Kyiv

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the deputy minister has been arrested in another ministry for accepting a six-figure bribe. “The National Anti-Corruption Bureau searched the home of Deputy Minister for Municipal, Territory and Infrastructure Development Vasyl Losynsky and arrested him,” Ukrayinska Pravda reported on Saturday. The ministry has already responded to the report and fired the top official.

Russian military reports new offensive

According to the Russian military, it has gained ground in a new offensive in southern Ukraine. “In the Zaporizhia region, more favorable lines and positions could be taken by attacks by units of the Eastern Military District,” Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in Moscow on Saturday. According to him, the Russians killed 30 Ukrainians in the attacks and disabled several military vehicles. The information could not be independently verified.

Russian military bloggers had previously reported on an offensive in the Orikhiv and Hulyaipolye areas. The first lines of defense were overrun. According to the blog “Rybar”, which is said to be close to the Russian Ministry of Defense, several towns were also taken. The Ministry has not yet officially confirmed this. In the morning, the Ukrainian general staff only spoke of shelling in the region, but gave no information about an advance of Russian troops.

The Zaporizhia region is considered strategically important. Both sides have stationed large contingents of troops there. From the Ukrainian point of view, a Russian advance would be dangerous because its own troops stationed in the east defending the Donbass could be in danger of being encircled. On the Russian side there are fears that the Ukrainians could drive a wedge between the Russian troops with a push towards the sea, which would make it practically impossible to supply the units in the region.

Further pressure on Scholz to deliver tanks

Politicians from the Greens and FDP continue to urge Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine. The chairman of the Europe Committee in the Bundestag, Anton Hofreiter (Greens), told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Monday): “It’s not just about Leopard 2, of course, but this is crucial support that Germany can offer.” immediately” to start training Ukrainian soldiers on the Leopard so that there are no further delays. FDP defense expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann had previously publicly attacked the Chancellor in the dispute over the battle tanks.

What will be important on Sunday

Ukraine wants to continue to put pressure on Germany to deliver battle tanks. The Russian troops, on the other hand, are continuing their attacks in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.

The head of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, is leading a State Duma delegation to Iran. Both countries want to expand their trade relations. Iran has officially declared itself neutral in the Ukraine war, but Kyiv has accused it of having supplied Russian troops with drones for attacks on Ukrainian cities, among other things. dpa