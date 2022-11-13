Home page politics

Split

Ukrainians gather in downtown Kherson to celebrate the retaking of their city. © Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/AP/dpa

After the victory in Cherson, President Zelenskyy promised the liberation of other areas. Meanwhile, Russia is taking people away from the dam city of Nowa Kakhovka. The news at a glance.

Kyiv/Moscow – After the recapture of the southern Ukrainian regional capital Cherson, President Volodymyr Zelenskyj announced the liberation of other areas currently occupied by Russia. “We don’t forget anyone, we won’t leave anyone behind,” said Zelenskyj in his daily video address. Meanwhile, Ukrainian police officers and representatives of the military administration returned to Cherson.

The Russian occupiers, who have retreated to the south-east side of the Dnipro River, announced the evacuation of the town of Nowa Kakhovka – which fuels concerns about a possible act of sabotage at the hydroelectric power station there. Meanwhile, the Kremlin informed about a telephone call between President Vladimir Putin and the Iranian head of state Ebrahim Raisi.

Ukrainian police and authorities back in Kherson

A few days after the withdrawal of Russian troops, representatives of the Ukrainian regional administration and security bodies returned to the liberated city of Kherson in the south of the country. For example, the police and secret service have already resumed their work in Kherson, said Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych in a video that showed him in the center of the regional capital. One of the main tasks at the moment is to clear the region of mines, according to Januschewych.

Russia had largely conquered the Cherson region shortly after the start of its aggressive war at the end of February and annexed it in September – as well as the Zaporizhia, Luhansk and Donetsk regions – in violation of international law. Under pressure from Ukrainian counter-offensives, Moscow has withdrawn its troops from all parts of Cherson north-west of the Dnipro River in the past few days – including the regional capital of the same name, Cherson.

Russians evacuate the Ukrainian dam town of Nowa Kakhovka

On the other side of the Dnipro, the Russian occupiers have meanwhile announced the evacuation of the dam town of Nowa Kakhovka. The administration of Kakhovka is withdrawing to a safe place together with the citizens of the city, local crew chief Pavel Filipchuk said, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

It is feared that the dam could be destroyed by shelling and the area could be flooded. For weeks, Russians and Ukrainians have been accusing each other of planning such a provocation. Ukrainian forces have identified the Kakhovka administration as the “number one target for a terrorist attack” in the region, Filipchuk claimed. Ukraine rejects intentions of sabotage.

Putin talks to Raisi about economic relations

Kremlin chief Putin and Iran’s President Raisi have discussed the further expansion of relations between the two countries affected by Western sanctions. In the phone call, the focus was on “cooperation in the areas of politics, trade and business,” the Kremlin said afterwards. Iran has good relations with Moscow and was recently criticized for supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

About a week ago, Tehran admitted for the first time that it had also supplied combat drones to Russia – albeit before the start of the war at the end of February. Ukraine, in turn, accuses Iran of significantly larger arms deliveries to Moscow.

Turkey: Moscow restricts shipping traffic

Russia will no longer allow ships loaded abroad to cross the Kerch Strait towards the Sea of ​​Azov, Turkey said. “The passage of ships that have been loaded outside Russian territory is prohibited north through the Kerch Strait,” the Turkish Ministry of Transport said on Twitter. A ministry spokesman said the tip came from the Russian side, without giving any further details. There was initially no comment from Moscow.

That will be important on Sunday

A central commemoration event in the Bundestag this Sunday (1.30 p.m.) on the day of national mourning will commemorate the victims of war and tyranny. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks the traditional commemoration of the dead. Latvia’s President Egils Levits delivers the commemorative speech. This year’s event is dedicated to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. dpa