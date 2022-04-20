Home page politics

Split

63-year-old Vera Ptitsyn lays flowers on the fresh grave of her husband Yuri Ptitsyn. The 74-year-old died during the month-long Russian occupation of Bucha due to a lack of medical care. © Emilio Morenatti/AP/dpa

Russia’s major offensive in eastern Ukraine is underway. Moscow has rounded up “almost everyone and everything capable of fighting with us,” according to Ukrainian sources. The developments at a glance.

Kyiv – Ukraine is facing a massive Russian troop deployment in the east of the country.

“Now practically the entire combat-ready part of the Russian army is concentrated on the territory of our state and in the border areas of Russia,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his late-night video message. Russia set another deadline for the defenders of the encircled city of Mariupol. In Germany, the debate about the delivery of heavier weapons continues.

The Russian side rounded up “almost everyone and everything capable of fighting with us,” said Zelenskyy. He asked for weapons again.

London sees problems for Russian attacks

According to the London Ministry of Defense, the Russian army is stepping up attacks along the demarcation line to the Donbass in eastern Ukraine. However, Ukraine is repelling numerous advances by Russian troops, the British Ministry of Defense said, citing intelligence information. Russian advances would continue to be hampered by the terrain and logistical and technical difficulties. Added to this is the resilience of the highly motivated Ukrainian army.

Civilians walk past a tank destroyed in heavy fighting in Mariupol. © Alexei Alexandrov/AP/dpa

Russia’s failure to crush resistance in the embattled southeastern Ukrainian port of Mariupol and indiscriminate Russian attacks hitting civilians are further indications that Moscow is not achieving its goals as quickly as hoped.

Moscow sets new deadline in Mariupol

Moscow announced on Tuesday evening a new deadline for the last defenders in Mariupol, who were holed up in a steel plant. Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev announced a unilateral ceasefire including a “humanitarian corridor” from the steelworks for Wednesday, 2:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. CET). During the ceasefire, Ukrainian fighters could surrender and civilians could be evacuated, the Russian colonel general said in a statement. Russia wants to take complete control of the strategically important port city. Previous ultimatums to the defenders allowed them to expire.

Canada announces delivery of heavy weapons

Canada plans to send heavy artillery to defend Ukraine against Russian attack. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in New Brunswick on Tuesday. Details about the weapons and their costs will be presented in the coming days.

US sees Ukrainian Air Force better equipped

The US Department of Defense shared its assessment that the Ukrainian Air Force is currently in better shape than it was two weeks ago. Allied states that have experience with the same types of aircraft have helped the Ukrainians to get more aircraft operational, the spokesman said. “At this moment, the Ukrainians have more fighter jets at their disposal than two weeks ago.”

Explosions in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv

Shelling has been reported again from the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv. “Explosions in Mykolaiv again,” the city’s mayor, Olexander Senkevych, wrote on Telegram early Wednesday morning. There was initially no information about damage or casualties.

Meanwhile, separatist groups from the “Luhansk People’s Republic” reported that they had captured a small town in the Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine. The city of Kreminna is “completely” under the control of the units of the “People’s Republic,” the Luhansk “People’s Militia” announced on Telegram.

Three new graves have been dug in the Irpin Cemetery for the next burials. © Emilio Morenatti/AP/dpa

According to the latest analysis by the US war research institute ISW, the advance on Kreminna was the only Russian ground offensive within 24 hours that made “significant progress”.

That’s going to be important today

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock travels to Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. According to the Federal Foreign Office, the talks will focus on the reaction of the EU, NATO and the international community to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Another topic is likely to be the security situation in the entire region.

more on the subject War against Ukraine: That’s the situation Kuleba demands weapons commitment from Scholz Explosions shake strategically important port city of Odessa – this happened at night

As a reaction to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze wants to promote the creation of an alliance for global food security at the World Bank conference in Washington.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak meets his US colleague Lloyd Austin in Washington. dpa