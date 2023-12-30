Israeli Prime Minister says Hezbollah and Iran “will receive blows” if they expand attack in the north of the country

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahustated this Saturday (Dec 30, 2023) that the war against Hamas will continue “on all fronts” and that the offensive will “last many months”. He also said that Hezbollah and Iran “they will receive blows” expand attack on northern Israel. The statement was made in a televised statement.