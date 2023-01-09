War | According to Jussi Halla-aho, demonizing Russian soldiers is necessary – This is how other members of the Foreign Affairs Committee commented

The vice-chairman of the committee, Erkki Tuomioja, considers Halla-aho’s comments “tasteless and idiotic”.

Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Jussi Halla-aho (ps) writes in his Facebook post that demonizing Russian soldiers and carnivalizing their killing is necessary.

The publication is related to the discussion that started last week about how to treat the Russians in a situation where the country has started a brutal war of aggression in Ukraine. The discussion on the topic started when pictures of Finns who used the Signmyrocket service started appearing on social media.

In the service, you can make a monetary donation, which, according to the collector, supports the Ukrainian army. The donor gets the right to write his own personal message on the side of the projectile used in the war. For example, a writer Sofi Oksanen had bought a projectile and written the word “jaxuhali” and a picture of a heart on it. Halla-aho also says that he bought the projectile.

On social media, some people have commented that this kind of activity carnivalizes the killing of people.

In an interview with HS, docent of Russian history and university lecturer Kati Parppei said that projectile messages are part of creating an enemy image. According to Parppei, creating enemy images involves demonizing enemies.

Halla-aho commented in his Facebook post on Friday that he thinks Russian soldiers should be demonized in a situation where Russia is generally considered an enemy that must be defeated.

“The war will only end when so many Russian soldiers have been killed that it becomes politically or militarily impossible for the rulers of Russia to continue the war. So killing Russian soldiers is a good thing, and Ukrainians should be helped to kill them,” Halla-aho writes.

Russia doesn’t believe the talk, so the war can only be ended by killing the Russians, Halla-aho reasons. For this reason, according to him, demonization is also necessary.

“If killing Russian soldiers in this situation is right and necessary, then everything that contributes to their killing is also right and necessary. Demonizing and carnivalizing killing is right and necessary,” Halla-aho writes.

According to him, the strong inhibition built into a person towards killing another person is harmful in wartime.

“This inhibition is aimed at suppressing by dehumanizing the enemy to be killed, i.e. by demonizing him or describing him as a rat, cockroach or other disgusting animal,” he writes.

HS asked other members of the foreign affairs committee for their opinion on the matter. Vice-chairman of the committee Erkki Tuomioja (sd) answered briefly that he was on completely different lines with Halla-aho.

“I find such a statement tasteless and idiotic.”

The center Anu Vehviläinen on the other hand, also says that he understands the point of view.

“I wouldn’t use such harsh rhetoric myself. But I understand very well that people buy these ammo and write their greetings. After all, we also support the state of Ukraine in many different ways.”

Anu Vehviläinen (center)

The thoughts towards Russia have naturally tightened during the year, as the war has only continued, says Vehviläinen.

“But I’m also wondering how much complete demonization will move the matter forward. However, there is a completely shared perception in Europe that Russia has done wrong and it is completely reprehensible.”

Halla-ahon according to which it is necessary to demonize Russian soldiers, not Russians in general.

According to Vehviläinen, in general, attitudes towards ordinary Russians have also hardened in society.

“Hardening has taken place, and I think that is humanly understandable. The atrocities that we see being committed in Ukraine are so disgusting.”

However, ordinary citizens, for example Finno-Russians, should not be the targets of hatred, says Vehviläinen.

Elina Valtonen (cook)

“Completely innocent Russians have to suffer because they have an authoritarian leadership. It is tragic for ordinary Russians.”

The coalition Elina Valtonen Russian soldiers demonize themselves with their actions.

“In my case, I don’t feel it is necessary to send greetings or specifically demonize Russian soldiers. They do it themselves with their brutal offensive war,” Valtonen tells HS.

Inka Hopsu (green)

The greens Inka Hopsu doesn’t think demonizing people is a good thing.

“The cause of the war is Russia’s actions, and of course the enemy formation comes from that. But people or especially an entire nation should not be demonized. There are clear rules of the game in war, and the parties must act according to them,” says Hopsu.