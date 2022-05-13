Poll: as many as one in three Italians prefers Putin to Biden

The net majority of Italians, equal to 63.1%, calls for the shipment of arms to Ukraine to be stopped. A clear and unambiguous message for the government, parliament and all politics. In favor of arms in Kiev only the 36.9%. It is the main result of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab210.

The 53.8% of the champion then believes that Prime Minister Mario Draghi went to the White House to Joe Biden to receive recognition for the role of Italy. But well the 46.2% of Italians think that the head of government’s trip to Washington served to take orders from the American president.

And finally another sensational fact. The 32.2% of Italians, practically one in three, prefer Vladimir Putin to Joe Biden. A surprising result considering the war in Ukraine and the historic Italy-US alliance. With Biden the 67.8% of the sample.

Read also:

Draghi-Mattarella, tension on the date of the vote. The premier wants to “escape” …

Draghi in the US earthquake the left. Letta chases Conte, divided Pd. AND…

Ukraine, Russia but not only. All the planet armed and fierce

Collot: Attacked by Ukrainian Nazis. Attempted sexual assault on girl

Russia-Ukraine war: why Putin is betting on the neo-Nazi group Wagner

Exclusive / Tim: all the dossiers on Labriola’s table

“We want the One O One”: a petition addressed to Sanpellegrino

Colombo: “I, immigrants, P2 and Mani Pulite”. The Business podcast. VIDEO

Poste Italiane, quarter on the rise: net profit of € 495 million

Banca Ifis, net profit + 74% (€ 35 million in the 1st quarter of 2022)

ITA Airways launches True Italian Experience for tourism development