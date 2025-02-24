2025 promises to be a year of consolidation of mixed martial arts (MMA) in Spain. The establishment of major leagues is allowing national fighters not to have their bags and leave to take off their professional careers. One of these organizations that wants to be a reference is War MMA, the promoter of the brothers Jorge and Agustín Climent, along with his partner Diego Moreno. After a end of the year where the stands of the Magic Box of Madrid, this company will make its premiere in 2025 in Murcia. Specifically, War 5 It will be held in the Municipal Sports Pavilion of Cartagenanext Saturday, April 5.

As ABC MMA has known in Primicia, the event will consist of 9 professional fighting and 1 amateur. The first good news for the Spanish MMA is the return to the competition of Pepe Torres (8-1)who will face Corrin Eaton (10-5) in the co -star combat of War 5. In addition, Franco TenagliaBKFC world champion, he will fight again in MMA, in this case before Mikolaj Banaiewiczin what will be a spectacular shock that will be classified as the ‘Main Event’ of the night. While closing a date for the defense of his boxing title without gloves, the king of the street wants to continue adding triumphs in mixed martial arts.

On the other hand, as this newspaper advances, the promoter of the Climent brothers, coaches of Ilia and Aleksandre Topuria, wanted to put other big names for its premiere in the 2025 season. Thus, there will be a high voltage international duel in which the Polish Piotr Niedzielski (19-7) will face Belgian Donovan Pomee (19-10). Another of last year’s revelation names, the Asturian Borja García (4-1), Joel Álvarez’s partner at the Tibet Sports Club, will try to add a new victory against Josua ‘No Love’, Hernández (1-1) of The Black Panther of Madrid. In this case, Borja García rises weight and will not put his War belt at stake, something that will happen later.

And there is more. Two of the big names of the Kiofu Team, Ernesto ‘El Potro’ Schisano and Oriol ArenasThey will be part of War 5 on April 5. In fact, curiously, there will be a clash between ‘Potros’. Thus, ‘El Potro’ Schisano, who arrives undefeated with a professional 3-0, will be measured to Cristian ‘El Potro’ Maroñasin a tremendous fight in the Gallo weight. For its part, Oriol Arenas, also undefeated with a 2-0, will be measured to the Club Club fighter Madalin Elisiewhich has a professional 1-0. Finally, other fighters such as Daniel Richardson, Luis Picó, Miguel Navarro ‘Manguelo’ or Leo Climent They will also be part of the War 5 poster, but they are still pending confirming their rivals. Without a doubt, a great War bet for his return to the national scene in the first 2025 event.