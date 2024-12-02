Mixed martial arts (MMA) continues to gain ground in the Spanish sports spectrum. Fans are eager for fights and, waiting for the UFC, the Champions League of this sport, to land in Spain, there are national companies that are consolidating their structure in our country. Something that WAR (World Athlete Radical) boasts, which promoted its fourth edition at the Caja Mágica last Saturday, achieving that More than 9,000 attendees gatheredaccording to the data transmitted for the first time from the promoter to ABC MMA.

Two key strategic points so that national leagues can establish themselves as profitable businesses and real entertainment alternatives in our country are the sale through the digital box office and the sale of the event in question through television, through pay per view ( PPV). On this last point, WAR MMA has indicated that they have achieved historic numbers by having managed to sell around 12,000 tickets, with viewing through Mitele.

But not only that. From the company run by Diego Moreno, together with the brothers Jorge and Agustín Climent, they have highlighted pioneering actions that they are carrying out, such as the introduction of bonuses of the night, in the style of the UFC. Last Saturday, during WAR 4, the fight of the night was for the duel between Borja García ‘El Águila’ and Ahmed ‘Peligro’, in which both shared the 3,000 euros. Furthermore, the KO of the evening went to the Canarian Hecher Sosa, who added his eleventh professional victory in the first round and the submission of the event was scored by Luis Picó ‘Lewis’, each obtaining another 3,000 euros.

In fact, the fight of the night arrived at the Caja Mágica with enormous expectation, thanks to the ‘reality’ that WAR carried out for several days, in which 16 fighters locked themselves in a house in Alicante and they had to fight among themselves until the finals were established. The first final, at flyweight, was the aforementioned fight of the night, and in the second, at bantamweight, Stephane Sebishao submitted Cristian Maroñas to become champion of the division and winner of the program, like El Águila in the fly









In this regard, WAR has pointed out that the contract that both champions have signed could allow them to earn at least 24,000 euros if they make two successful defenses, having already secured 9,000 euros (6,000 for winning plus 3,000 for the bonus). In the case of the first defense of the title, they will be able to win 8,000 euros if they win and in their second defense of the title they would reach 10,000 euros, regardless of the parallel bonuses they may win that night.

The boss of the company has stated that they are marking “a before and after in Spanish MMA” with strategic movements such as “making fixed payments to amateur fighters, the establishment of a professional ranking in WAR and the fact of giving freedom of hiring fighters. “In addition, on social networks we have had a huge impact on the event, with 37 million impressions and 3.2 million accounts reached,” they stressed.

On the sporting level, Hecher Sosa (11-1) added a new KO to his record, leaving him definitively at the gates of the UFC, after his victory against Roger Blanqué. Salah Eddine (8-0) dominated the undefeated Gabriel Pasqualotti, continuing his professional rise. In addition, Rogerio Ferreira beat Marco Beltrán, Tiziano Ferranti did the same with Andrés Molano and Allef Jordelly beat David Mora, among other results that you can consult at this link.

On the other hand, the event featured numerous well-known faces from different sectors such as cinema, music, social networks or politics, with Ana Mena, Óscar and Christian Casas, Nicole Wallace, Victoria Federica, Alvise being seen among the front rows. Pérez, Lola Lolita or Marina Rivers, among many others.