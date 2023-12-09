Rivals are a fundamental part of any video game. For every Sonic there is a Shadow. For every Dante there is a Vergil. And for all the Marios in the world, we found a Wario. In this way, many have wondered if Peach will also have a similar treatment. Well, It was recently revealed that this was going to be the case, as sketches have been found that point to the existence of Wapeach.

Recently, Fumihide Aoki, creator of Waluigi, shared a series of sketches for a character that was going to be included in the original Mario Tennis. Although an official design is not presented here, the conception of it was linked to Peach, since it would function as a rival for the Princess. The girl was going to wear a complete blue outfit, with what look like cones covering her ears, and even in one of the images of her we see her carrying an ax, to make her look “more intimidating,” in the words of Aoki.

Unfortunately, Wapeach never became a reality, since, according to Aoki, Nintendo was not happy with the idea of ​​​​considering an evil version for Peach, who since then and to this day is seen as a symbol of purity. In this way, the sketches of Mario Tennis They are all we have to give us an idea of ​​the type of character that would have come into our lives alongside Waluigi.

However, this may not be the end for Wapeach. As you will remember, Next year Princess Peach: Showtime!, a game starring the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom, will be available. In this way, the possibility of seeing a rival for this character is not ruled out. While it is likely that the Wapeach design that was made for Mario Tennis isn’t the chosen one, we’re bound to see something that’s the opposite of Peach’s personality, which is more than enough for this concept.

On related topics, Nintendo changes the covers of Princess Peach: Showtime! Likewise, Peach’s secret in Super Mario RPG has been revealed in HD.

Editor’s Note:

The idea of ​​seeing Wapeach is something that fans have been waiting for years, but it seems that it will not become a reality, or at least not in the way that many expect. While it would be great to see a rival for this character, let’s remember that we already have Daisy, who functions as a complement or companion to Princess Peach.

Via: Fumihide Aoki