Is heard Leganés – Seville and Butarque nostalgia throbs. Also vertigo, excitement, wishes and hope. All mixed with bitter bouquet. Hard cocktail, the kind that does not digest the soul, not the liver. It happened in 2018. Those of Garitano (all standing) touched the feat of playing the Lega’s first cup final. That was also his first semi-final in 89 years of life. All very virginal and exotic. A dream, wow. In that it stayed. The heroes of ‘Pepinazo’ at the Bernabéu could not prolong their feat against a Seville colossus. Today there will be a reunion, but the distance is more stark if possible.

Demerit of this Lega fallen to Second that only shares with its rival the position in the table of its categories. Both are sixth, of course the issue is worrying for the locals (“A First Team”, Lopetegui dixt) who watch the top from afar. Only promotion matters. That is why today the spirits of ‘vendetta’ will be fair.

Survivors of that campus, there are only four left (Cuéllar, Bustinza, Rubén Pérez and Eraso) and only the last one points to Wanda’s headline in exile. Filomena’s snow still covers Butarque, hence this exile that has even forced Martí’s (former captain of Sevilla, with whom he won two Europa League) to exercise on artificial grass and between blocks of ice. They are not forms, but it is what it is.

To top it all, ten days have passed since his last match, which was also on artificial turf and in the Cup. From Paquito Giménez de Socuéllamos to the Metropolitan without a league stop (Leganés – Almería was postponed) and with many reunions. Oscar, hero of the last arreón south of the capital for the permanence last year, points to the eleven visitor. In Nesyri, on the bench, just one year after his traumatic departure from Leganés.

Rotations will rule both teams. At Leganes, because it is what Martí has ​​dictated in the Cup. Seville, because Lopetegui they have worked for him in the KO tournament. Navas and Rakitic They have stayed at home and will not make the second visit in a week to Wanda after the league last Tuesday. This will be different. A duel for the cucumber vendetta in exile of the Metropolitan.